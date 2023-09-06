Bharati Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says INDIA a ‘dangerous word’, slams Opposition bloc

Rajnath Singh says INDIA a ‘dangerous word’, slams Opposition bloc Attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, he said, “The CM is sitting in the driver’s seat but someone else is pressing the clutch of this vehicle, and yet another person is pressing the accelerator,” while questioning the law and order in the state.

Attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, he said, “The CM is sitting in the driver’s seat but someone else is pressing the clutch of this vehicle, and yet another person is pressing the accelerator,” while questioning the law and order in the state.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated by Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi during the launch of the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra-3, in Jaisalmer, Monday. (ANI)Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the word INDIA, after which the Opposition bloc has named itself, “is a dangerous word”.Addressing the launch of BJP’s third Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in Jaisalmer, Singh said, “28 Opposition parties have formed a coalition, (which says) whatever happens, Modi ji should not become the Prime Minister. Brothers and sisters, there should be a coalition for this country’s development, to increase this country’s honour and respect, but this coalition has been made to stop Modi ji from coming to power under any condition.”“And what is the situation of this coalition? Naam bada, darshan chhota. They have kept the name INDIA, but I would like to tell them, ye naam bahut khatarnaak hai (This name is very dangerous). We also gave a slogan of ‘Shining India’ and lost. And now that you have made INDIA your name, your defeat is certain,” Singh said.Attacking the Ashok Gehlot government, he said, “The CM is sitting in the driver’s seat but someone else is pressing the clutch of this vehicle, and yet another person is pressing the accelerator,” while questioning the law and order in the state.Addressing a public meeting before Jan Ashirwad yatra at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Singh slammed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks against Sanatan dharma and said the DMK, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, had hurt sentiments.Singh said Congress should either snap ties with its ally DMK over the comments or apologise to people for his remark. “There is a leader in their own coalition who says that sanatan dharma is against social justice and should be wiped out, ended… You should apologise to the country men. The nation will not forgive you easily. Santan Dharma doesn’t discriminate on the basis of caste, creed and religion…those who oppose the sanatan dharm should be given a befitting reply ,” Singh said.