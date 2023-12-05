Beyond PDF: Proposals

Hello,



Here's the situation: The PDF forum is on the verge of closure. Despite this, some moderators express interest in keeping the community alive. Unfortunately, saving the existing website appears unfeasible, leading us to the conclusion that starting a new website is the only viable option. Several users are in the process of creating new forums, some even setting up donation pages to support these initiatives.



While I don't oppose the creation of new websites, a concern arises when multiple factions emerge. To address this, I propose that instead of launching entirely separate platforms, these new initiatives should be considered as legal extensions or successors of the existing forum. I worry that if less established users initiate forums independently, they may lack support from senior members, resulting in the proliferation of various forums with none achieving success in the end. If they do want to go ahead, I alongside many senior members will still support them but they must come with a visionary plan



As an alternative, I'm reaching out to the old management to collaborate on creating a fresh forum. This option is open to all former members interested in participating. Priority will be given to those from the old management, followed by new recruitments. The idea is to have no singular owner; decisions and responsibilities will be shared among members based on their stakes. To anticipate this transition, I've registered both defencepk.com and pkdefence.com.



Option 2 invites everyone to participate, and users involved in the project will receive some form of stake, the details of which are yet to be determined. This approach involves charting a completely new path, with guidance from others. Given my background as a software engineer/web development experience, I can temporarily host the forum on my hosting provider. Once the old site is offline and the new one is operational, we can collectively agree on the way forward. At that point, I'll transfer the site to neutral hosting, technically owned by nobody/everybody.



Option 2 also means that WebMaster, Horus and many other users will not be part of it. It is a collective effort by me alongside a few other MODs who will likely join. I have no intention of owning the website like WebMaster did. It will be a platform shared by many and I could be one of the many people with stake.



What are your thoughts on these options?