Best World Top Class Hospital On The Roof Of The World, New Tibet Autonomous Region Hospital almost completed, to open early next year

Best World Top Class Hospital On The Roof Of The World, New Tibet Autonomous Region Hospital almost completed, to open early next year

Most doctors will be the top doctors from one of the best hospitals in China,which is also one of the best in the world, Sichuan Huaxi Hospital.

The total land area is 300 acres, the construction area is 270,000 square meters, with 1,499 hospital beds. The project includes a medical complex building (outpatient building, medical technology building, inpatient building, shared hall ), infectious desease building, liquid oxygen station, sewage treatment station, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Aiding Tibet medical professionals reception and accommodation facilities and resident doctors dormitory building.

Amazing!! Lhasa averagely builds one modern world class hospital every single year

This world class Women and Children Hospital just opened a year ago, now a even bigger one is about to come!

Tibet Woman’s and Children’s Hospital, A colorful hospital

Tibet Woman’s and Children’s Hospital, A colorful hospital When it comes to Tibet, the first impression must be colorful. As the colors of the prayer flags are the blue of the sky, the white of the clouds, the red of the flame, the green of the water, and the yellow of the earth;Over a long...
