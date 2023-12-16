beijingwalker
Best World Top Class Hospital On The Roof Of The World, New Tibet Autonomous Region Hospital almost completed, to open early next year
Most doctors will be the top doctors from one of the best hospitals in China,which is also one of the best in the world, Sichuan Huaxi Hospital.
The total land area is 300 acres, the construction area is 270,000 square meters, with 1,499 hospital beds. The project includes a medical complex building (outpatient building, medical technology building, inpatient building, shared hall ), infectious desease building, liquid oxygen station, sewage treatment station, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, Aiding Tibet medical professionals reception and accommodation facilities and resident doctors dormitory building.
