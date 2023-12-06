What's new

best idea to keep PDF going

this will work

  • Yes, of course

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Sliver

Sliver

FULL MEMBER
Jul 16, 2010
1,899
4
2,415
Country
United States
Location
United States
Its been staring at our face. we all know the answer, just dint know who would say it first. and its such a simple and elegant solution.
Think about it.
what keeps a tanking PIA going strong?
what keeps a warring/faction feud filled, losing PCB going?
what simple but effective changes keep our USD/PKR going?

I dare you guys to tell me this wont work (it may not work the way we want, but it will keep PDF going - in fact, vote if you think it wont work).

Please petition that a retired army general should head the PDF moderator committee.


@Mirzali Khan @alphapak @Black.Mamba @SaadH @Dalit @HerbertPervert @N.Siddiqui @Imran Khan
 
Sliver said:
Its been staring at our face. we all know the answer, just dint know who would say it first. and its such a simple and elegant solution.
Think about it.
what keeps a tanking PIA going strong?
what keeps a warring/faction feud filled, losing PCB going?
what simple but effective changes keep our USD/PKR going?

I dare you guys to tell me this wont work (it may not work the way we want, but it will keep PDF going - in fact, vote if you think it wont work).

Please petition that a retired army general should head the PDF moderator committee.


@Mirzali Khan @alphapak @Black.Mamba @SaadH @Dalit @HerbertPervert @N.Siddiqui @Imran Khan
Click to expand...

 
Sliver said:
Its been staring at our face. we all know the answer, just dint know who would say it first. and its such a simple and elegant solution.
Think about it.
what keeps a tanking PIA going strong?
what keeps a warring/faction feud filled, losing PCB going?
what simple but effective changes keep our USD/PKR going?

I dare you guys to tell me this wont work (it may not work the way we want, but it will keep PDF going - in fact, vote if you think it wont work).

Please petition that a retired army general should head the PDF moderator committee.


@Mirzali Khan @alphapak @Black.Mamba @SaadH @Dalit @HerbertPervert @N.Siddiqui @Imran Khan
Click to expand...
Believe me or not, the thought did cross my mind but I did not say anything since I am not Pakistani.
A DG PDF appointment to a Lt Gen can save the forum.
 
Mustang125 said:
Click to expand...


Jokes aside, are you not aware that retired generals have “disappeared “ recently? The SHO who insulted the war hero Air commodore Sajjad Haider wields more power these days than retired armed forces personnel, what world are you living in chap?


A lot of us forget the importance of Air commodore “nosey “ Sajjad uncle, ( he does have a big *** nose). He is one of the last surviving relics and war hero of the 1965 war among side stalwarts like rafiqui and Alam sahib(shaheeds). So when such an eminent personality got insulted by a two bit *** hole power hungry SHO, my question ladies and gentlemen is, WHO TF ARE WE?
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
Haji Mirzali Khan “Faqir of Ipi,” Honored with a Museum in North Waziristan
Replies
6
Views
778
maithil
M
Mirzali Khan
British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer
Replies
9
Views
622
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
RayKalm
  • Locked
JOIN NOW: New PDF Website. PDF is already starting to shutdown.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
109
Views
4K
NooriNuth
NooriNuth
RayKalm
JOIN: As PDF is coming to an End, Here is a Temporary Discord Community, a place to stay in touch until we've got things figured out
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
Dr. Strangelove
Dr. Strangelove
Mirzali Khan
Pakistani Doctor, mom of 2, stabbed to death in Texas
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
3K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom