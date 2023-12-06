best idea to keep PDF going

Its been staring at our face. we all know the answer, just dint know who would say it first. and its such a simple and elegant solution.
Think about it.
what keeps a tanking PIA going strong?
what keeps a warring/faction feud filled, losing PCB going?
what simple but effective changes keep our USD/PKR going?
I dare you guys to tell me this wont work (it may not work the way we want, but it will keep PDF going - in fact, vote if you think it wont work).
Please petition that a retired army general should head the PDF moderator committee.
@Mirzali Khan @alphapak @Black.Mamba @SaadH @Dalit @HerbertPervert @N.Siddiqui @Imran Khan
