Beretta ARX-160 for Pakistani SWAT teams.

Post pictures we need a 30000 SWAT Force trained by ZARRAR COMPANY OF SSG and people for that force should be picked from entire Pakistani PopulationBeretta ARX-160 is being bought for the Pakistani SWAT teams. If it will become a standard issue platform or not remains unknown.
Looks elegant as always. But did Pakistan have any SWAT team.?
I think that Pakistan is going to launch new force which will perform counter-terrorism operation in urban areas
Lalay that is not some Counter Terrorist force but SSU Sindh - Special Security Unit, tasked with the Vip Security in Karachi, and i wouldnt be surprise with them carrying ARX, as these guys pack some heavy gear anyway, one of the best tactical gear i have seen among SWAT teams in Pakistan....@rescueranger why is that not all teams are brought to the same standard in terms of gear??? Whenever i see these guys they are fully loaded, lock and loaded, proactive and high speed movements, but i cannot say the same for Punjab Police Elite
The Patch on left chest is a giveaway
Post pictures we need a 30000 SWAT Force trained by ZARRAR COMPANY OF SSG and people for that force should be picked from entire Pakistani Population
Once you see our chacha nikka(cm sindh) and our beloved billo rani surrounded by a team of these guys you will understand why these guys are all that muscle.First time seeing this unit.
and VIP security, says it all haha!
