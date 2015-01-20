What's new

Beretta ARX-160 for Pakistani SWAT teams.

Kompromat

Kompromat

Beretta ARX-160 is being bought for the Pakistani SWAT teams. If it will become a standard issue platform or not remains unknown.

10393765_614621695350312_5647060403618904902_n_censored.jpg
 
Are you sure these folks are indeed Pakistani Police and not some movie?
I think that Pakistan is going to launch new force which will perform counter-terrorism operation in urban areas
because some people are criticising military operations in urban areas
 
Beretta ARX-160 is being bought for the Pakistani SWAT teams. If it will become a standard issue platform or not remains unknown.

Lalay that is not some Counter Terrorist force but SSU Sindh - Special Security Unit, tasked with the Vip Security in Karachi, and i wouldnt be surprise with them carrying ARX, as these guys pack some heavy gear anyway, one of the best tactical gear i have seen among SWAT teams in Pakistan....@rescueranger why is that not all teams are brought to the same standard in terms of gear??? Whenever i see these guys they are fully loaded, lock and loaded, proactive and high speed movements, but i cannot say the same for Punjab Police Elite

Are you sure these folks are indeed Pakistani Police and not some movie?
The Patch on left chest is a giveaway
 
Post pictures we need a 30000 SWAT Force trained by ZARRAR COMPANY OF SSG and people for that force should be picked from entire Pakistani Population
that is a very good number mate ........ and that too SSG wow amazing ...............pakistan is heading in right direction .
 
Lalay that is not some Counter Terrorist force but SSU Sindh - Special Security Unit, tasked with the Vip Security in Karachi, and i wouldnt be surprise with them carrying ARX, as these guys pack some heavy gear anyway, one of the best tactical gear i have seen among SWAT teams in Pakistan....@rescueranger why is that not all teams are brought to the same standard in terms of gear??? Whenever i see these guys they are fully loaded, lock and loaded, proactive and high speed movements, but i cannot say the same for Punjab Police Elite
First time seeing this unit.

and VIP security, says it all haha!
 
Once you see our chacha nikka(cm sindh) and our beloved billo rani surrounded by a team of these guys you will understand why these guys are all that muscle.
Yeah they do have alot of muscle on them...thats why i thought they were from a movie.
 

