What's new

Belarus, Vietnam sign visa waiver agreement

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
30,073
0
20,567
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
HANOI, 8 December (BelTA) – The government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas in Hanoi on 8 December, BelTA reports.
1702101379013.png



The ceremony of signing and exchanging cooperation documents took place immediately after the negotiations between the prime ministers of Belarus and Vietnam.

The Republic of Belarus and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam also signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons.

eng.belta.by

Belarus, Vietnam sign visa waiver agreement

The ceremony of signing and exchanging cooperation documents took place immediately after the negotiations between the prime ministers of Belarus and Vietnam. The Republic of Belarus and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam also signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons.
eng.belta.by eng.belta.by


Belarus PM to Vietnam president: Our countries supported each other even in complicated times

PM: Vietnam views Belarus as an important partner

Belarus' Consulate General opens in Ho Chi Minh City


Great progress marked in Belarus-Vietnam relations
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Israel, Vietnam agree to direct flights in follow-up to free trade deal
Replies
7
Views
447
my2cents
my2cents
Viet
Vietnam opens e-visa scheme to Taiwanese visitors
Replies
0
Views
274
Viet
Viet
Viet
Another Deal Signed: Examining Turkish Airlines' New Codeshare Agreement With Vietnam Airlines
Replies
0
Views
289
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam, Kazakhstan sign visa exemption agreement
Replies
0
Views
197
Viet
Viet
艹艹艹
Currency basket of Belarus' central bank to include Chinese yuan as from 15 July
Replies
14
Views
861
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom