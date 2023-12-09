HANOI, 8 December (BelTA) – The government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visas in Hanoi on 8 December, BelTA reports.
The ceremony of signing and exchanging cooperation documents took place immediately after the negotiations between the prime ministers of Belarus and Vietnam.
The Republic of Belarus and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam also signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons.
Belarus, Vietnam sign visa waiver agreement
The Republic of Belarus and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam also signed an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons.
