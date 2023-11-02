What's new

Beijing locals line the city streets to pay last respect to former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,777
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Beijing locals line the city streets to pay last respect to the former Chinese premier Li Keqiang
Beijing locals line the city street to say final goodbye to the former Chinese premier Li Keqiang while Li's convoy of hearses on the way to Babaoshan crematorium for creation
 

Similar threads

Song Hong
Former Premier Li Keqiang died
2 3
Replies
41
Views
787
S10
S10
beijingwalker
Hundreds of thousands flock to the late Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's childhood home in Hefei, Anhui provine, to pay tribute
Replies
5
Views
129
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China, Indonesia discuss extending Jakarta high-speed railway, Chinese Premier Li Qiang rides the bullet train on a trial run on Wednesday
Replies
1
Views
253
etylo
E
B
Football: Former China coach Li Tie under investigation
Replies
3
Views
525
Song Hong
Song Hong
aziqbal
Fucha: China reveals arrest of Taiwan-based publisher on security grounds
Replies
2
Views
341
silverox
silverox

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom