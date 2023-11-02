Beijing locals line the city streets to pay last respect to former Chinese premier Li Keqiang

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 64,777
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Beijing locals line the city streets to pay last respect to the former Chinese premier Li Keqiang
Beijing locals line the city street to say final goodbye to the former Chinese premier Li Keqiang while Li's convoy of hearses on the way to Babaoshan crematorium for creation
Beijing locals line the city street to say final goodbye to the former Chinese premier Li Keqiang while Li's convoy of hearses on the way to Babaoshan crematorium for creation