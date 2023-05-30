Beijing greenlit to use Russian port of Vladivostok for its domestic trade​

Zsari
Beijing greenlit to use Russian port of Vladivostok for its domestic tradeChina-Russia relations have grown closer since the Russia-Ukraine war. According to China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC), Russia’s port of Vladivostok will be added to its list of transit ports for the domestic transportation of goods. This means that after 163 years, Russia is reopening this key port to China after it was ceded by the Great Qing to the Russian Empire in 1860. Not only that, the northeastern interior of China will gain access to the sea.
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/internati...ivostok-for-its-domestic-trade_6028059_4.html