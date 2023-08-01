"בגלל שאנחנו ישראלים פקיד הקבלה ביקש שנשלם עוד 900 אירו" לפני שבועיים עדן הזמינה חופשה למשפחתה באנטליה והשתמשה ב-VPN גרמני לשם כך. לאחר שנחתה במלון היא נדרשה להוסיף עוד 900 אירו

"Because we are Israelis, the receptionist asked us to pay another 900 euros"Two weeks ago, Eden booked a vacation for her family in Antalya, and used a German VPN for that. After landing at the hotel, she was required to add another 900 euros because the prices for Israelis are higher. "The receptionist saw the Israeli passports and said that the price we pay is higher"Shimon Iferganmako freedom| Published 07/31/23 12:0337,085printing172Antalya (photo: foto panorama360 | shutterstock)Hotel in Antalya. illustration | Photo: foto panorama360 | shutterstockEden, a resident of Lod, booked a vacation for her and her family at a five-star hotel in Antalya, Turkey, about two weeks ago. The reservation included two rooms for five days. "I ordered the VPN vacation from Germany, after I found out that the prices are much cheaper compared to those who order from Israel," explained Eden, "the price was good so I paid with a credit card."Last week, Eden and her family arrived at the hotel and were required to hand over their passports to check in and then a surprise awaited her. "The receptionist saw the Israeli passports and told me that because we are from Israel we will have to pay another 900 euros for the two rooms because we are not European," Eden told Mako. "I was shocked. I didn't understand why we were being discriminated against. He insisted it was because we are Israelis and the price we pay is higher. I tried to argue and it didn't help."According to her, when she asked to cancel the reservation and go to another hotel, she was told that this was impossible because she did not have a cancellation option and that she would be charged the full price. "He told us that if we were from Germany or any other country in Europe we would have received the discount. We had no choice and they paid the difference: 900 euros," Aden pointed out.According to her, her and her family's mood was greatly affected and they did not enjoy the vacation at all. "We lost all desire. The Turks charge more because we are Israelis and it's really unpleasant. The price should be the same for everyone. I don't remember that Turkey is in the European Union."Turkey Antalya airport (photo: ersinkk, shutterstock)Photo: ersinkk, shutterstockVPN is short for "virtual private network". It is not a physical device that you purchase, but an application that can be installed on your phone or laptop. Using a VPN can make it possible to book flights or hotels in local currency or in a place with less taxes.The method, in which you order through a VPN of another country, is common. Quite a few travelers around the world check tomorrow through different countries before booking. At the same time, for the most part the gap between the countries is not that significant.We also recently reported on different prices charged to Israelis on vacation in Sinai, after Orly, who lived on the peninsula, discovered that she was paying a much higher price for the exact same room, because she is from Israel.