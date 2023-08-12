What's new

Because it was too rampant, 132 Japanese mercenaries were wiped out in Ukraine ?

NOT sure about the authenticity of this story


Because it was too rampant, 132 Japanese mercenaries were wiped out in Ukraine​

2023-08-12 20:47

On August 7, a Japanese mercenary army composed of 132 retired self-defense members came to Ukraine and chose an abandoned hotel as a rest point. However, they made an unbelievably wrong decision to fly the rising sun flag of Japan in the hotel lobby. This action not only attracted attention, but was quickly noticed by Russian agents.

Because it was too rampant, 132 Japanese mercenaries were wiped out


Losing the secret of their whereabouts, the Japanese mercenaries were immediately attacked by the Russian Air Force with merciless thermobaric bombs. The entire abandoned hotel was instantly engulfed in flames and smoke, turning into a sea of desolation. The 132 mercenaries from Japan had just arrived in Ukraine, and before they received a clear battle plan, they faced the fate of being completely encircled and suppressed in a few minutes, and none of them survived.


Because it was too rampant, 132 Japanese mercenaries were wiped out



The incident highlights the risks and complexities of mercenary operations. The freedom and independence of these individual actions makes them easy victims of various forces. The issue of mercenaries participating in international conflicts should also arouse more attention and consideration.

 
Sad, very sad.

I wonder what prompts people to make these ill-thought-out decisions...

It certainly could not have been money.
 

