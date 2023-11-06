Because 9th May, let's punish the Nation and Pakistan to gain nothing

Despite being clear as mud as what happened on 9th May 2023, with evidence of provocation, and evidence of building damage before the mob entered, let's fix the blame on PTI 10,000 workers.



But since 9th May, the Pakistan Army has decided to punish the nation and the entire of Pakistan. The books of traditions are burnt, the book of law marched over, women disrespected, children molested, and the media silenced. The revenge of the Pakistan Army against Pakistan has been of an unprecedented kind and level.



And what's the outcome? Have you eliminated Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf from Pakistan? Have you ensured Pakistanis are not feeling angered towards their armed forces and would not hold them responsible anymore? Have you made Pakistan secure that way? Have you uplifted the education? Is Pakistan's GDP rising? Has Pakistan gained international influence as a result?



Shame on you planners. You've done everything but what is your gain?



The internationally renowned corrupt Nawaz Sharif is back. You can rig the election a big time and make him a prime minister by force. Then what? Will Paktsian's social-political-economic situation get better? Will PTI or Pakistanis accept him as their leader? Will there be pace in Pakistan?



Shame on you planners, you've done everything but what is your gain?



In the toughest time upon Pakistan as a state and Ummat as the follower of Prophet Muhammad SAWW. When one of the largest Muslim Army should be working to protect the victims, you are busy lifting daughters of politicians, sisters of MNS, children, and wives of PTI workers. Laenat Allah upon you and your children for who you're destroying this country and this Nation.



The age I have, I have spent defending this motherland and standing with the Armed Forces of Pakistan. But there is no day now when I do not send curses upon you and your children and pray Allah may do to you and to your children what you've done to the People of Pakistan.



Because the 9th of May happened, you've destroyed your love from the hearts of the People of Pakistan. And Shame on you planners, you've done everything but what is your gain?