Beautiful Indonesia

Jul 25, 2013
I want to start this thread by posting Borobudur temple. Before Islam came, Indonesians are already well known as spiritual people.

480px-Borobudur-Nothwest-view.jpg


2d.jpg


Borobudur, or Barabudur (Indonesian: Candi Borobudur, Javanese: romanized: Candhi Barabudhur) is a 9th-century Mahayana Buddhist temple in Magelang Regency, not far from the town of Muntilan, in Central Java, Indonesia. It is the world's largest Buddhist temple.[1][2][3] The temple consists of nine stacked platforms, six square and three circular, topped by a central dome. It is decorated with 2,672 relief panels and 504 Buddha statues. The central dome is surrounded by 72 Buddha statues, each seated inside a perforated stupa

Architecture
The archaeological excavation into Borobudur during reconstruction suggests that adherents of Hinduism or a pre-Indic faith had already begun to erect a large structure on Borobudur's hill before the site was appropriated by Buddhists. The foundations are unlike any Hindu or Buddhist shrine structures, and therefore, the initial structure is considered more indigenous Javanese than Hindu or Buddhist.[70]

The monument's three divisions symbolize the three "realms" of Buddhist cosmology, namely Kamadhatu (the world of desires), Rupadhatu (the world of forms), and finally Arupadhatu (the formless world). Ordinary sentient beings live out their lives on the lowest level, the realm of desire. Those who have burnt out all desire for continued existence leave the world of desire and live in the world on the level of form alone: they see forms but are not drawn to them. Finally, full Buddhas go beyond even form and experience reality at its purest, most fundamental level, the formless ocean of nirvana.[78] The liberation from the cycle of Saṃsāra where the enlightened soul had no longer attached to worldly form corresponds to the concept of Śūnyatā, the complete voidness or the nonexistence of the self. Kāmadhātu is represented by the base, Rupadhatu by the five square platforms (the body), and Arupadhatu by the three circular platforms and the large topmost stupa. The architectural features between the three stages have metaphorical differences. For instance, square and detailed decorations in the Rupadhatu disappear into plain circular platforms in the Arupadhatu to represent how the world of forms—where men are still attached with forms and names—changes into the world of the formless.[79]

 
Gorgeous!
God's made.

Unfortunately the place will be locked from tourist for couple of years in order to preserve Komodo dragon live.

Baluran National Park, African van Java, the place look like African particularly during dry season.

46695274.jpg

img_7554.jpg

baluran-savana-640x360.jpg

balurannationalpark.jpg

15-foto-keindahan-taman-nasional-baluran-little-africa-van-java-161026f.jpg

During Rain Season
cq5dam.web.1280.1280.jpeg


ca65405755c248637dacfec250f5fc34.jpg

blueflametourbaluran.jpg


photos_55d846a5b74bf_DSC1782-Crp700.jpg
 
Indonesia is indeed very beautiful. I am planning to visit Bali with my family next year. However, can you recommend any other place with similar natural beauty as Bali, since Bali is full of bars, clubs and prostitution. I want to avoid that place but the natural beauty is just amazing.
 
Indonesia is indeed very beautiful. I am planning to visit Bali with my family next year. However, can you recommend any other place with similar natural beauty as Bali, since Bali is full of bars, clubs and prostitution. I want to avoid that place but the natural beauty is just amazing.
West Nusatenggara, they are much conservative (islam majority population) but still retain the Bali feel.
 
Indonesia is indeed very beautiful. I am planning to visit Bali with my family next year. However, can you recommend any other place with similar natural beauty as Bali, since Bali is full of bars, clubs and prostitution. I want to avoid that place but the natural beauty is just amazing.
I dont think there is prostitution in Bali, it is illegal in Indonesia. I recommend you Lombok, an island next to Bali but with much better view, less populated beach, and the people are also Muslim.

Lombok Island,

liveaboard-indonesia-lombok-volcano-xxl.jpg

bukit_selong1.jpg

lombok-natural-attractions-feature.jpg


 

