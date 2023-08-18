​

BD yet to raise Brahmaputra dam project plan with China​

​

Published :Aug 17, 2023 11:42 PMUpdated :Aug 17, 2023 11:45 PMBangladesh is yet to start formal discussion with China on its plan to construct a dam upstream Brahmaputra River for hydroelectric projects.The country has not also signed any agreement with China on water sharing,Seheli Sabrina, Director-General of the Public Diplomacy Wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the spokesperson for the ministry, said this in response to a question at a routine briefing at the ministry on Thursday.Experts from India and Bangladesh have expressed concern over the projects, but China says it will act responsibly while implementing such projects on the international rivers.According to reports, the new dam is planned to produce at least 60 gigawatts (GW) of electricity.One GW is a quantity of energy captured by 3.125 million solar panels or 412 wind turbines and enough to power 110 million LED lights.In March 2021, China's parliament adopted the 14th five-year plan, which included hydropower projects on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet near India's Arunachal Pradesh.The 1,800-km-long Brahmaputra, which enters Bangladesh from India after originating from Tibet region in China, is the largest source of external water for Bangladesh.According to statistics, at least 60 per cent of Bangladesh's population relies on the Brahmaputra's catchment basin.Following the disclosure of the Chinese move, India also announced a plan to construct another dam on the Brahmaputra in Arunachal.Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing that hydropower development in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River is China's legitimate right.However, she said that when it comes to use and development of cross-border rivers China always acts responsibly.Meanwhile, responding to another question, the foreign ministry spokesperson, Ms Seheli, said the ministry has formed a separate cell to provide assistance to international elections observers.She also said the ministry has not received any request from anyone regarding sending election observers to Bangladesh.The ninth US-Bangladesh security dialogue is expected to be held in Dhaka after the last one in Washington in 2022, the foreign ministry has said.Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said the next dialogue is part of a routine process to improve bilateral ties.She did not reveal the date for the dialogue, but officials said they expect the dialogue to take place by the end of September.Describing the "dynamic" ties with the US, Seheli said America is the single-largest market for Bangladeshi goods and has the highest amount of investment in the South Asian country."They are also leading in providing humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees. So, Dhaka and Washington regularly hold dialogues on many issues."Although Seheli said the security dialogue is part of a routine process, it is being held at a time when the US is pressuring Bangladesh over human rights issues and free and fair polls.