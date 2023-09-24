BD, Pak have lower child poverty than ModiFied India: UNICEF

SoulSpokesman
UNICEF has come out with its 2023 report on world child poverty and BD, PAK have beaten India hollow in it.
When it comes to measuring poverty at USD 2.15, India has 11.5% children under poverty, PAK 5.6% and BD 5.1
When it comes to measuring poverty at USD 3.65, India has 49.8% children under poverty, PAK 45% and BD 35.2
Key takeaways
#1 IND needs to pull up its socks
#2 Great work by SHW and GoBD
#3 PAK govt whether led by Neutral, Imported or Handsome leaders haven't done as badly as we think.
@RiazHaq @ThunderCat @GamoAccu @Maira La @Bilal9 @@blue Ocean @Raj-Hindustani @VkdIndian @CallSignMaverick
Regards
