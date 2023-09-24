What's new

BD, Pak have lower child poverty than ModiFied India: UNICEF

UNICEF has come out with its 2023 report on world child poverty and BD, PAK have beaten India hollow in it.



When it comes to measuring poverty at USD 2.15, India has 11.5% children under poverty, PAK 5.6% and BD 5.1
When it comes to measuring poverty at USD 3.65, India has 49.8% children under poverty, PAK 45% and BD 35.2

Key takeaways

#1 IND needs to pull up its socks
#2 Great work by SHW and GoBD
#3 PAK govt whether led by Neutral, Imported or Handsome leaders haven't done as badly as we think.


All this is just cherry-picking.

We are all in the same boat in South Asia .

Time to stop inserting our little fingers in other country's behinds.

India needs to start first with her behavior in the neighborhood.

Reduce the arms expenditures so we can all feed our people instead of making our armed forces generals and admirals rich.
 
Invest in birth control above anything else.
 
I Agreed...

Well I usually hold responsible to Congress party for many prolonged issues.

They have almost wasted the time from 1970 to 1992.. And there was also due to internal politicspolitics crises.

Only population was increasing day by day but not the living standard.

Armed only 2.5/ gdp.... That's not a problem. National Security is always comes top at any time.

Problem in India starts from corruption to Other many challenges.
 

