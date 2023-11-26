What's new

BBT-2 trainer completed its Madien flight

BBT-2 is a turboprop-powered military basic trainer and light attack aircraft developed by the Bangabandhu Aeronautical Centre (BAC). The modern light aircraft has been developed based on L-90 Redigo, originally a Finnish effort, with the cooperation of Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Leonardo Company.
The Bangla-Italian collaboration trainer features a retractable tricycle landing gear with low wing arrangement. It is powered by a Rolls-Royce M250 340 kW turboprop engine that gives the BBT-2 a maximum speed of 354 km/h. The maximum range of the BBT-2 is 1,000 km and service ceiling is around 6,500 m.
The BBT-2 is manned by a crew of two personnel, however it has the capacity to bear two additional passengers or a stretcher with a patient during emergencies.
The side by side seat military trainer is equipped with modern avionics and safety equipment supplied by US and European countries including components from Honeywell , Garmin and Martin-Baker.

404692031_726976909464793_4738117607092167759_n.jpg

405629406_726976932798124_5849796703824346606_n.jpg
405985989_347456667886631_1809297314563797258_n.jpg


#bdmilitary
#DTB
 
Looks a lot better than the images that were circulating earlier. Hopefully Bangladesh could move on to building a Super Tucano-esque plane next
 
Well the Redigo 90 has six hardpoints for a maximum of 800 kg (1,800 lb) of weapons.

These hardpoints can be used to carry small unguided rocket launchers and bombs - appropriate for COIN usage which we do need.

1701040050551.png

1701040158388.png
 
You have made my day, brother :-)
 
The PT-6 is a rotary engine WWII era aircraft, while the Turboprop driven Redigo was developed in the 1980's by Valmet in Finland I believe.

Two different eras and technologies being three generations apart.
 
A good news coming out of BAF.... green shoots of a resurgence I sincerely hope..... in sha allah.
 

