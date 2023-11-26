BBT-2 trainer completed its Madien flight

ghost250
BBT-2 is a turboprop-powered military basic trainer and light attack aircraft developed by the Bangabandhu Aeronautical Centre (BAC). The modern light aircraft has been developed based on L-90 Redigo, originally a Finnish effort, with the cooperation of Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Leonardo Company.
The Bangla-Italian collaboration trainer features a retractable tricycle landing gear with low wing arrangement. It is powered by a Rolls-Royce M250 340 kW turboprop engine that gives the BBT-2 a maximum speed of 354 km/h. The maximum range of the BBT-2 is 1,000 km and service ceiling is around 6,500 m.
The BBT-2 is manned by a crew of two personnel, however it has the capacity to bear two additional passengers or a stretcher with a patient during emergencies.
The side by side seat military trainer is equipped with modern avionics and safety equipment supplied by US and European countries including components from Honeywell , Garmin and Martin-Baker.
#bdmilitary
#DTB
