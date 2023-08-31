BBC: China tells India to 'stay calm' in border map row

Kuru
31 August 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 1 hour ago
IMAGE SOURCE, GETTY IMAGES
Indian soldiers (shown here in Ladakh in 2021) come face to face with Chinese troops at many points along the poorly demarcated border
China has told India to "stay calm" over a new Chinese map that Delhi says lays claim to its territory.
India protested after Beijing released the map showing north-eastern Arunachal Pradesh state and the disputed Aksai Chin plateau as China's territory.
Beijing responded by saying its neighbours should refrain from "over-interpreting" the issue.
India is not the only country to object to the map - on Thursday, the Philippines and Malaysia issued protests against China's claim of ownership over most of the South China Sea in the map.
Taiwan - which China says is a breakaway province that will eventually be under Beijing's control - also objected to its inclusion in the map.
IMAGE SOURCE, GETTY IMAGES
