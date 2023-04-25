Battle of world’s best MBTs begins in Ukraine

Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2015
- Messages
- 9,882
- Reaction score
- -18
- Country
- Location
Ukraine has received different kinds of MBTs from western countries as a part of donations by west. Including :
1) upgraded PT-91 from Poland. Number : 60+
2) Leopard 1 & 2 from Germany, Sweden. Number : 188+
3) Challenger-2 from UK. Number : 14
4) M1 Abrams from USA. Number : 31+
Ukrainian ground forces have an unkown number of T-72, T-80 and T-84U in their inventory.
Apparently Ukraine can deploy almost 300 to 500 modernized MBTs to the battlefield.
Russia comes with its T-14 Armata
This will be an interesting thread.
1) upgraded PT-91 from Poland. Number : 60+
2) Leopard 1 & 2 from Germany, Sweden. Number : 188+
3) Challenger-2 from UK. Number : 14
4) M1 Abrams from USA. Number : 31+
Ukrainian ground forces have an unkown number of T-72, T-80 and T-84U in their inventory.
Apparently Ukraine can deploy almost 300 to 500 modernized MBTs to the battlefield.
Russia comes with its T-14 Armata
Russia’s new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine: Report
The T-14 has an unmanned turret, and its crews remotely control the armaments, but Western intel says it has problems.
www.aljazeera.com
This will be an interesting thread.