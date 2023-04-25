What's new

Battle of world’s best MBTs begins in Ukraine

Ukraine has received different kinds of MBTs from western countries as a part of donations by west. Including :
1) upgraded PT-91 from Poland. Number : 60+
2) Leopard 1 & 2 from Germany, Sweden. Number : 188+
3) Challenger-2 from UK. Number : 14
4) M1 Abrams from USA. Number : 31+

Ukrainian ground forces have an unkown number of T-72, T-80 and T-84U in their inventory.

Apparently Ukraine can deploy almost 300 to 500 modernized MBTs to the battlefield.



Russia comes with its T-14 Armata

www.aljazeera.com

Russia’s new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine: Report

The T-14 has an unmanned turret, and its crews remotely control the armaments, but Western intel says it has problems.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

This will be an interesting thread.
 
I'm torn between No. 2 and No. 3, but since I love German engineering, I will vote for No. 2.
You should have turned this thread into a poll.

@waz you think you can update this thread?
 
Few things:

- Ukraine is receiving older Abrams and Leopard 2s that are at least 2 decades old.
- Majority of Russian tanks (T-73B3, T-80BVM) are also just refurbished and upgraded tanks from the 1980's.

Not exactly a high tech battle
 
Hakwa Nadro said:
This could finally spell the end of the tank era
Click to expand...

Tanks will still be needed. It's just Russia's application of tank tactics sucked from the start. But other issues of spare and corruption ate through the ranks.
 
Last edited:
Only a soldier knows the value of a tank in the battlefield. When artillery units engage and try to impose their superiority on one an other, tank units begin to roll, to compensate the weaknesses of own artillery or to bully the weaker artillery units of the enemy in close range engagement. Without tanks soldiers are sitting ducks in open fields.

Yanks_advance_into_a_Belgian_town.jpg


Even the dead body of a tank is an invaluable shelter for infantry units.

Please avoid commenting about something that you have no clue about.
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Tanks aren't that useful in modern combat. Range is too short. Easy target for guided artillery and drones.
Click to expand...
 
The firing range of the Abrams, as well as the British Challenger and German Leopard, have a far longer firing range than the most modern Russ tank, the Russ T90. When the US faced Russ supplied tanks in IR aq, they didn't even engage, Americans just backed the tanks up out of their range then picked them off one by one. They didn't lose a single tank to enemy fire, and destroyed every one of their tanks as soon as engaged.
 
kingQamaR said:
The firing range of the Abrams, as well as the British Challenger and German Leopard, have a far longer firing range than the most modern Russ tank, the Russ T90. When the US faced Russ supplied tanks in IR aq, they didn't even engage, Americans just backed the tanks up out of their range then picked them off one by one. They didn't lose a single tank to enemy fire, and destroyed every one of their tanks as soon as engaged.
Click to expand...

Abrams / Leopard 2 have range 2 km. T-90M has range 5 km with AT-11 missile. It's not even close. The only Ukrainian tank that can go mano y mano with T-90M is Leopard 2 A6.

kingQamaR said:
The firing range of the Abrams, as well as the British Challenger and German Leopard, have a far longer firing range than the most modern Russ tank, the Russ T90. When the US faced Russ supplied tanks in IR aq, they didn't even engage, Americans just backed the tanks up out of their range then picked them off one by one. They didn't lose a single tank to enemy fire, and destroyed every one of their tanks as soon as engaged.
Click to expand...

Are you serious? You are talking about a 200 million population country going up against a 20 million people country.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Abrams / Leopard 2 have range 2 km. T-90M has range 5 km with AT-11 missile. It's not even close. The only Ukrainian tank that can go mano y mano with T-90M is Leopard 2 A6.



Are you serious? You are talking about a 200 million population country going up against a 20 million people country.
Click to expand...
Source your of this crap
 
kingQamaR said:
The firing range of the Abrams, as well as the British Challenger and German Leopard, have a far longer firing range than the most modern Russ tank, the Russ T90. When the US faced Russ supplied tanks in IR aq, they didn't even engage, Americans just backed the tanks up out of their range then picked them off one by one. They didn't lose a single tank to enemy fire, and destroyed every one of their tanks as soon as engaged.
Click to expand...
What paralyzed Iraq's ground forces was drones and much superior artillery units of American invaders.

I remember, a military commander explained how American drones could easily locate Iraqi units and American artillery systems were able to target Iraqis with mm accuracy. At that time Iraqis had no clue about drones. That is why Americans didn't lose their tanks, that was not a fair engagement.
 
Like it or not, Western tanks can do. They have superior armour, can operate fully at night, have laser targeting, use an array of missiles depending on the target and are accurate over large ranges, and are accurate whilst on the move. The russian tanks can't do any of that. Plus, they're easy to maintain and repair. And the Leopard 2's armour is far superior to the T72. They're heavy MBT's whereas the T72 is more of a medium tank.
 

