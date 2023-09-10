What's new

Battle Lines Along Corridors. Winners & Loosers!

1. World Leaders Launch a Landmark India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Announced by White House

www.whitehouse.gov

FACT SHEET: World Leaders Launch a Landmark India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor | The White House

Today, we the leaders of the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union announced a Memorandum of Understanding committing to work together to develop a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Announced at the G20 Leaders’...
www.whitehouse.gov www.whitehouse.gov

Today, we the leaders of the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union announced a Memorandum of Understanding committing to work together to develop a new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Announced at the G20 Leaders’ event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, this landmark corridor is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration across two continents, thus unlocking sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, we aim to usher in a new era of connectivity with a railway, linked through ports connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The United States and our partners intend to link both continents to commercial hubs and facilitate the development and export of clean energy; lay undersea cables and link energy grids and telecommunication lines to expand reliable access to electricity; enable innovation of advanced clean energy technology; and connect communities to secure and stable Internet. Across the corridor, we envision driving existing trade and manufacturing and strengthening food security and supply chains. Our approach aims to unlock new investments from partners, including the private sector, and spur the creation of quality jobs.

Looking to the future, the United States underscores our unwavering commitment to pursuing transformative regional investments and working to build out this corridor together with our partners. These investments are a gateway to our future and underpin our shared vision of an open, secure, and prosperous future.

2. CPEC

Pakistan outclassed.
Chinese back to opium days.
GHQ: Let's play Jinnah House.

No further comments your honour.
 
Just wait khaki creatures and their fanbois are on their way with their illogical flawed logics......
 
The North-South Corridor from Russia to Iran is complete, I think. From there it is by ship to India. It seems that India is getting a better bargain by playing both sides against each other. They also got cheap Russian Oil despite US reservations.
 
R2D2 said:
The North-South Corridor from Russia to Iran is complete, I think. From there is is by ship to India. It seems that India is getting a better bargain by playing both sides against each other. They also got cheap Russian Oil despite US reservations.
Is Russian oil or gas coming by the corridor or by tanker direct from Russia. How relevant is their corridor in actuality?
 
India-ME-EU Corridor has long sea route which won't be economical in the long run but it could bring big infra spending.


20230910_104418.jpg


CPEC is made in nature. It is along ancient Silk Road. It had natural land connectivity between China, India, Afghanistan, Central Asia, Russian Federation.

IMEEU Corridor won't beat CPEC, if only Pakistan stop attacking Pakistan.
cpec_network.png
 
FuturePAF said:
Is Russian oil or gas coming by the corridor or by tanker direct from Russia. How relevant is their corridor in actuality?
Russian oil is coming by ship but if I remember correctly, the North-South corridor is Rail and Road.
 

