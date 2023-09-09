Battagram Chairlift hero's livelihood Targeted

Zipline ban robs Battagram hero of livelihood | The Express Tribune WAPDA says Ali Swati’s business was on encroached land

The blanket ban on zip lines, imposed in the wake of the Battgram chairlift fiasco, has dealt a severe blow to local entrepreneurs in Haripur including Ali Swati, who rose to national fame with his daring rescue during the chairlift fiasco last month.Swati says he has suffered financial losses to the tune of Rs30 million due to the closure of his zip line business.According to sources, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) recently demolished the zip line, which had been operated by Swati under a contract near the Khanpur Dam.Swati has since obtained a stay order from a court. His plea contends that Wapda’s interference in the matter was unwarranted with the land in question belonging to a private citizen.Wapda meanwhile said that Swati’s zipline and associated structures were demolished as part of an anti-encroachment operation against structures on Khanpur Dam land. More than 50 encroachments were removed during this operation, they said.The land within 200 feet of the banks of the Khanpur Dam belongs to the federal government and is overseen by Wapda.The primary objective of the anti-encroachment operation is not to harm tourism but to combat illegal encroachment, it said. However, it left locals concerned about the drive’s potential impact on tourism at Khanpur Dam.The area is popular with tourists who have thronged to the area for boat rides, paragliding and ziplining among other thrill-seeking activities.Its closure has resulted in significant revenue losses to those running businesses there, with Swati saying that he had lost Rs30 million in investment and revenue due to the demolition drive.Many entrepreneurs, including Ali Swati, relied on the chairlift and zip line for employment, which were banned across Hazara following the Battagram incident.some mentioned in the previous thread that this guy should be careful now, since he tried to take the spotlight away from the agriculture department.