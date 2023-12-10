What's new

Barrister Mainul Hosein no more

Barrister Mainul Hosein no more​


Barrister Mainul Hosein, former adviser of caretaker government, has passed away

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Ever Care Hospital in the capital on Saturday, said Shams Mahmud, the Managing Director of Shasha Denims and a relative of Barrister Mainul.

He battled cancer for the past year, Shams Mahmud added.

Barrister Mainul Hosein was the son of renowned journalist and politician Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah.

He is a Bangladeshi prominent lawyer, politician and publisher of the daily newspaper The New Nation-the oldest English dailies in Bangladesh. He was also the former chairman of the editorial board of The Daily Ittefaq.

He served as the law, information and land advisor to the caretaker government of Bangladesh during January 2007 – January 2008.

Mainul Hosein was elected to Parliament in 1973, representing his village constituency in Bhandaria, Pirojpur district, as a member of the Awami League.

In May 1975, he, along with General Osmani, resigned from Parliament after Sheikh Mujib abolished democracy in the country and established a one-party system of government through the Fourth Amendment to the constitution.

Following the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975, Mainul joined the Democratic League, led by Khondaker Moshtaq Ahmad, one of the conspirators of Mujib's assassination.

In September 2019, Barrister Mainul Hosein was jailed in a case filed by journalist Masuda Bhatti for defamation.

www.tbsnews.net

Barrister Mainul Hosein no more

Barrister Mainul served as an advisor to the caretaker government of Bangladesh during January 2007 – January 2008.
www.tbsnews.net
 
inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un! Rest In peace Hero!


/// The passing of Barrister Moinul Hossain has left a profound silence, a void that speaks volumes. It's bewildering, yet not entirely unexpected, how his departure has been met with such subdued reactions. Reflecting on his life, one can't help but be moved by his dedication to shaping a functional republic.

Born as the eldest son of the influential Manik Mia, a pivotal figure in our independence struggle and a towering presence in media, Moinul Hossain inherited a legacy of resilience and courage. Despite his elite education and the easy path to power politics that lay before him, he chose a different journey. He was a young and visionary MP of the Awami League, who early on recognized the dangers of BAKSHAL's authoritarian tilt. His protest and resignation from parliament, at a time when few dared to speak out, marked him as a figure of immense moral courage and political foresight.

Yet, astonishingly, his bravery and astuteness never received the celebration they deserved. This always stirred deep questions in me: Why? To my mind, he was nothing short of a hero. A man who relentlessly stood for justice and truth, well aware that his stance would alienate him from the elite circles that thrived under Awami rule. But none of this deterred him. He wasn't in pursuit of glory or recognition. His commitment was solely to his cause, to a vision of a better Bangladesh.

Barrister Moinul Hossain's legacy is one of unyielding integrity and an unwavering fight for what he believed was right. He may have been an outcast in the circles of power, but he was a commander in the realm of principles and values. His contributions, though perhaps understated now, will be remembered by future generations. As I salute this great commander, I hope his journey towards eternity is as peaceful and dignified as the life he led. ///


Courtesy - Pinaky Bhattachariya
 
Last edited:

