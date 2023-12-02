Zarvan
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2011
- Messages
- 54,483
- Reaction score
- 87
- Country
- Location
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR RiflePosted 16 hours ago in Bolt Action, Daily News, Product Announcement, Rifles by Austin R with 19 Comments
Tags: .416 Barrett, Barrett Firearms, MRADELR
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR Rifle
Today marks the official launch of Barrett’s newest rifle, the MRADELR. Designed for Extreme Long Range (ELR) shooters, the MRADELR is a larger version of the existing MRAD chambered in .416 Barrett. Barrett was kind enough to send us the press release and answer questions about their newest extreme long-range offering.
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR Rifle
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR Rifle
Below is the press release issued by Barrett regarding the new MRADELR.
MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE — Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc., the leader in long range, is pleased to announce the commercial release of their newest, award-winning firearm, the MRADELR.
The MRADELR is a high quality, military tested, off-the-shelf, extreme long-range system with user changeable barrels and calibers. Designed to deliver precision typically achieved only by custom-built rifles, this rifle expands the bolt-action, magazine-fed MRAD family to include 416 Barrett with additional large-caliber options to be available in the future. Boasting innovative technology, precision engineering, and exceptional materials, the MRADELR is yet another example of Barrett Firearms’ dedication to excellence.
Recently crowned the “Ballistic Best Editor’s Select” for the Best ELR Rifle, the MRADELR has demonstrated excellent precision and accuracy with its remarkable performance at the global King of 2 Miles competition earning a remarkable 2nd place finish as a production rifle competing primarily against custom builds. This rifle is poised to redefine the standards of long-range shooting, combining cutting-edge technology with precision engineering. With Barrett’s proven track record and recognition among the industry’s elite, their new MRADELR stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence, offering shooters an unrivaled experience in the world of extreme long-range marksmanship.
Bryan James, President of Barrett Firearms, commented on this momentous occasion stating, “This rifle is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in long-range shooting. We look forward to sharing this innovation with the world at the 2024 SHOT Show and bringing the same capability to the hands of marksmen who demand nothing but the best.”
Barrett Firearms invites media, industry professionals, and shooting enthusiasts to visit their booth #10344 or Industry Day at the Range during the 2024 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 23–26, 2024, where they can experience the new product firsthand and learn more about this revolutionary rifle’s specifications and capabilities.
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR Rifle
The MRADELR has a 5+1 capacity and will be offered in .416 Barrett with an MSRP of $9,995. Caliber conversions for the MRADELR will be offered through their existing Barrell Makers Kit program. Barrett indicated these rifles have already been produced and are shipping to dealers now.
More information on the MRADELR can be found on the product page linked here. Thanks for reading.
Austin RThe author is a military contractor who enjoys conducting independent firearms research and reloading. Article inquiries and suggestions are welcome at austinjrex at gmail.com
Barrett Introduces New MRADELR Rifle
Designed for Extreme Long Range (ELR) shooters, the MRADELR is a larger version of the existing MRAD chambered in .416 Barrett.
www.thefirearmblog.com