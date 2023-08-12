Hamartia Antidote
‘Barbie’ Surpasses $1 Billion Globally After 17 Days of Release
“Barbie” is saying “hiya” to the billion-dollar club. Greta Gerwig’s pink-coated fantasy comedy has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, including $459 milli…
variety.com
Domestic
|Area
|Release Date
|Opening
|Gross
|Domestic
|Jul 21, 2023
|$162,022,044
|$502,609,000
Europe, Middle East, and Africa
|Area
|Release Date
|Opening
|Gross
|United Kingdom
|Jul 21, 2023
|$23,790,791
|$86,070,356
|Germany
|Jul 20, 2023
|$6,712,904
|$33,661,321
|France
|Jul 19, 2023
|$9,961,544
|$28,630,745
|Italy
|Jul 20, 2023
|$8,585,116
|$27,091,121
|Spain
|Jul 21, 2023
|$5,730,304
|$25,645,526
|Netherlands
|Jul 20, 2023
|$2,611,923
|$12,326,318
|Poland
|Jul 21, 2023
|$2,434,900
|$10,442,407
|Norway
|Jul 21, 2023
|$1,475,447
|$5,865,578
|Türkiye
|Jul 21, 2023
|$1,548,338
|$4,098,214
|Portugal
|Jul 20, 2023
|$1,272,343
|$4,060,409
|Czech Republic
|Jul 20, 2023
|$874,969
|$3,769,135
|Hungary
|Jul 20, 2023
|$661,089
|$2,441,130
|Romania
|Jul 21, 2023
|$666,491
|$2,180,771
|South Africa
|Jul 21, 2023
|$665,013
|$1,853,310
|Slovakia
|Jul 20, 2023
|$391,381
|$1,326,424
|Croatia
|Jul 20, 2023
|$434,788
|$1,083,805
|Bulgaria
|Jul 21, 2023
|$257,216
|$923,285
|Serbia and Montenegro
|Jul 20, 2023
|$389,246
|$906,408
|Lithuania
|Jul 21, 2023
|$242,034
|$892,941
|Iceland
|Jul 21, 2023
|$163,415
|$707,753
|Slovenia
|Jul 20, 2023
|$140,957
|$553,497
Latin America
|Area
|Release Date
|Opening
|Gross
|Mexico
|Jul 21, 2023
|$22,691,954
|$48,272,268
|Brazil
|Jul 20, 2023
|$17,600,000
|$39,500,000
|Argentina
|Jul 20, 2023
|$4,600,000
|$13,000,000
|Colombia
|Jul 20, 2023
|$4,442,404
|$8,504,906
|Peru
|Jul 20, 2023
|$3,700,000
|$3,700,000
Asia Pacific
|Area
|Release Date
|Opening
|Gross
|Australia
|Jul 20, 2023
|$14,600,000
|$41,100,000
|New Zealand
|Jul 20, 2023
|$2,166,125
|$6,262,512
|South Korea
|Jul 19, 2023
|$1,196,975
|$3,849,321
|Hong Kong
|Jul 20, 2023
|$934,864
|$3,670,696
China
|Area
|Release Date
|Opening
|Gross
|China
|Jul 21, 2023
|$8,100,000
|$31,700,000