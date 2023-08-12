What's new

‘Barbie’ Surpasses $1 Billion Globally After 17 Days of Release

variety.com

‘Barbie’ Surpasses $1 Billion Globally After 17 Days of Release

“Barbie” is saying “hiya” to the billion-dollar club. Greta Gerwig’s pink-coated fantasy comedy has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, including $459 milli…
variety.com


www.boxofficemojo.com

Barbie

www.boxofficemojo.com

Domestic​

AreaRelease DateOpeningGross
DomesticJul 21, 2023$162,022,044$502,609,000

Europe, Middle East, and Africa​

AreaRelease DateOpeningGross
United KingdomJul 21, 2023$23,790,791$86,070,356
GermanyJul 20, 2023$6,712,904$33,661,321
FranceJul 19, 2023$9,961,544$28,630,745
ItalyJul 20, 2023$8,585,116$27,091,121
SpainJul 21, 2023$5,730,304$25,645,526
NetherlandsJul 20, 2023$2,611,923$12,326,318
PolandJul 21, 2023$2,434,900$10,442,407
NorwayJul 21, 2023$1,475,447$5,865,578
TürkiyeJul 21, 2023$1,548,338$4,098,214
PortugalJul 20, 2023$1,272,343$4,060,409
Czech RepublicJul 20, 2023$874,969$3,769,135
HungaryJul 20, 2023$661,089$2,441,130
RomaniaJul 21, 2023$666,491$2,180,771
South AfricaJul 21, 2023$665,013$1,853,310
SlovakiaJul 20, 2023$391,381$1,326,424
CroatiaJul 20, 2023$434,788$1,083,805
BulgariaJul 21, 2023$257,216$923,285
Serbia and MontenegroJul 20, 2023$389,246$906,408
LithuaniaJul 21, 2023$242,034$892,941
IcelandJul 21, 2023$163,415$707,753
SloveniaJul 20, 2023$140,957$553,497

Latin America​

AreaRelease DateOpeningGross
MexicoJul 21, 2023$22,691,954$48,272,268
BrazilJul 20, 2023$17,600,000$39,500,000
ArgentinaJul 20, 2023$4,600,000$13,000,000
ColombiaJul 20, 2023$4,442,404$8,504,906
PeruJul 20, 2023$3,700,000$3,700,000

Asia Pacific​

AreaRelease DateOpeningGross
AustraliaJul 20, 2023$14,600,000$41,100,000
New ZealandJul 20, 2023$2,166,125$6,262,512
South KoreaJul 19, 2023$1,196,975$3,849,321
Hong KongJul 20, 2023$934,864$3,670,696

China​

AreaRelease DateOpeningGross
ChinaJul 21, 2023$8,100,000$31,700,000
 

