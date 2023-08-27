'Barbie' Set To Dethrone 'Super Mario Bros.' In top 2023 Box Office Clash

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,825
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
'Barbie' Set To Dethrone 'Super Mario Bros.' In Box Office Clash - Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Legendary toy figure "Barbie" is on track to outperform the renowned video game icon "Super Mario Bros." — at least when it comes to movie revenue.
www.benzinga.com
With its worldwide collections nearing $1.3 billion, "Barbie" is hot on the heels of the video game-based movie's $1.36 billion total. The movie's appeal is set to intensify as Warner Bros. WB announces IMAX screenings of the film, promising fans a captivating viewing experience featuring stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
WORLDWIDE
$1,340,301,000
$1,359,332,753