‘Barbie’ is not banned, due to LGBTQ content in Pakistan

Fake News was circulating it was banned due to LGBTQ content.
But its not banned in Pakistan due to LGBTQ.
The film is running successfully in Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory.
But it is not banned nor playing in Punjab.
‘Barbie’ neither banned, nor playing in cinemas across Punjab | The Express Tribune
Film’s withheld release is raising questions
tribune.com.pk
'Barbie' neither prohibited nor shown in theatres across Punjab
‘Barbie’ neither prohibited nor shown in theatres across Punjab
dunyanews.tv