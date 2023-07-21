What's new

‘Barbie’ is not banned, due to LGBTQ content in Pakistan

barbie.jpeg


Fake News was circulating it was banned due to LGBTQ content.

But its not banned in Pakistan due to LGBTQ.
The film is running successfully in Sindh and Islamabad Capital Territory.
But it is not banned nor playing in Punjab.

‘Barbie’ neither banned, nor playing in cinemas across Punjab | The Express Tribune

'Barbie' neither prohibited nor shown in theatres across Punjab

It's banned in one province out of 5 and nibbas are crying like it's the end of the world

While within 48 hours we have experienced 4 militant attacks

Priorities
 
nahtanbob said:
Isn't Barbie exactly kind of female some of you want to **** ?
Click to expand...
Difference between who Pakistanis want to run the flag up the pole to and who they want to marry or let their daughters think of.
 
There should be a global cull of any adult globally who watches the Barbie movie.

Should have done it when the Emoji movie came out tbh.
 
Quite frankly, the movie should we banned. Do we wanna continue to be cucks and allow LGBTQ agenda to prosper in Pakistan? Or do we wanna be liberals and show the US of how accepting we are? Lol priorities
 
Barbie got banned in Punjab and people cared more about that than the state of the economy
 

