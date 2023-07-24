What's new

Barbie and Oppenheimer combine for more than $500M opening global box office weekend

Ali_Baba said:
So Barbie won - 2:1 .. lol
Barbie is a huge brand, Oppenheimer is extremely niche.

It's a win for both films.

Barbie cementing it's legacy, while Oppenheimer appealing to the masses when it should have been a very difficult sell that only Nolan could pull off.

Both got steller reviews, with Oppenheimer getting critical acclaim, and both turned a massive profit at the box office in a post-covid world.

I'd say it's a win for everyone involved.

Even both directors have cemented their respective legacies.
 
That Guy said:
Barbie is a huge brand, Oppenheimer is extremely niche.

It's a win for both films.

Barbie cementing it's legacy, while Oppenheimer appealing to the masses when it should have been a very difficult sell that only Nolan could pull off.

Both got steller reviews, with Oppenheimer getting critical acclaim, and both turned a massive profit st the box office in a post-covid world.

I'd say it's a win for everyone involved.
It’s a win for cinema lovers. I’ve not seen Barbie yet, but I’m looking forward to it.
 
Barbie - heard not-so-good reviews about it.
Oppenheimer is just too long with politics around it. The acting is really impressive. could have been pruned for 30 min for political scenes.
 
jhungary said:
Well, most girl/woman and some men would go watch Barbie, I dont think anyone would be interested Oppenheimer unless they like thriller and history
It's extremely niche, I'm surprised they even made that much. Only Nolan could pull a box office win like this out of his ***.
 
GodToons said:
Barbie - heard not-so-good reviews about it.
Oppenheimer is just too long with politics around it. The acting is really impressive. could have been pruned for 30 min for political scenes.
Oppenheimer is a near perfect film. Nolan needed to trim 15 minutes off the interrogation scenes after the Trinity test, but otherwise it’s perfect. Murphy and Downey Jr. were amazing.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Oppenheimer is a near perfect film. Nolan needed to trim 15 minutes off the interrogation scenes after the Trinity test, but otherwise it’s perfect. Murphy and Downey Jr. were amazing.
I literally cannot identify the Drowney Jr while watching the movie, my bad searching for an Iron Man kinda role in the Oppenheimer.
 
That Guy said:
It's extremely niche, I'm surprised they even made that much. Only Nolan could pull a box office win like this out of his ***.
Its a very well made film, but this is not that kind of film you would go see it with no particular reason just because it was on when you look up at the board.

My wife went to see Barbie I will probably go see Oppenheimer the next week, my lumbago is acting up this week, and that's how I got out of seeing Barbie...
 
