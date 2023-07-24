Barbie and Oppenheimer combine for more than $500M opening global box office weekend

F-22Raptor
Well, most girl/woman and some men would go watch Barbie, I dont think anyone would be interested Oppenheimer unless they like thriller and history
Oppenheimer was incredible. It’s not for the casual movie goer. It’s 3 hours and R rated.
Barbie is a huge brand, Oppenheimer is extremely niche.
It's a win for both films.
Barbie cementing it's legacy, while Oppenheimer appealing to the masses when it should have been a very difficult sell that only Nolan could pull off.
Both got steller reviews, with Oppenheimer getting critical acclaim, and both turned a massive profit st the box office in a post-covid world.
I'd say it's a win for everyone involved.
I'm planning to watch both as apparently watching Barbie after Oppenheimer helps with the post-film depression Oppenheimer gives you.It’s a win for cinema lovers. I’ve not seen Barbie yet, but I’m looking forward to it.
It's extremely niche, I'm surprised they even made that much. Only Nolan could pull a box office win like this out of his ***.Well, most girl/woman and some men would go watch Barbie, I dont think anyone would be interested Oppenheimer unless they like thriller and history
Barbie - heard not-so-good reviews about it.
Oppenheimer is just too long with politics around it. The acting is really impressive. could have been pruned for 30 min for political scenes.
I will buy tickets for Oppenheimer tomorrow, I am so hypedOppenheimer was incredible. It’s not for the casual movie goer. It’s 3 hours and R rated.
It’s the film of the year so far for me.
I literally cannot identify the Drowney Jr while watching the movie, my bad searching for an Iron Man kinda role in the Oppenheimer.Oppenheimer is a near perfect film. Nolan needed to trim 15 minutes off the interrogation scenes after the Trinity test, but otherwise it’s perfect. Murphy and Downey Jr. were amazing.
Its a very well made film, but this is not that kind of film you would go see it with no particular reason just because it was on when you look up at the board.It's extremely niche, I'm surprised they even made that much. Only Nolan could pull a box office win like this out of his ***.
