Bangladesh’s Healthcare Sector: An Overview

Strides in healthcare sector in Bangladesh have simultaneously been one of Bangladesh’s key drivers and indicators of economic and social development since its inception. Average life expectancy has grown from 52 years in the 1970s to 72 years today, the maternal mortality ratio has reduced by 67 percent since 1990, and the infant mortality rate has come down to 1.9 percent in 2019 from 9.4 percent in 1981. ​

Fahreen Hannan, Co-Founder and CEO, DhakaCast
Hasan A. Arif, Head of Investments Portfolio, Startup Bangladesh Limited
Abdul Matin Emon, Chief Product Officer, Praava Health

Shaila Purvin, CEO, Surjer Hashi Network (SHN)
Dr. Ishtiaque Zahid, Co-Founder & COO, AmarLab
Dr. Khondaker A. Mamun, Founder & Chairman, CMED

Support for startups needs to go beyond capital, to policy levels. Guidance is also needed for startups and enterprises on the policy side, especially for startups that include never-before-seen models. Regulatory sandboxing and policy experimentation can help support this. Bridging the academia and industry gap can inspire innovation. By encouraging innovative ideas at educational institutions, transformative ideas can be catalyzed in younger generations that can translate into startup initiatives. Better networking and collaboration are required between startups as well as with the government. Through a collaborative platform for healthcare enterprises, startups can get the opportunity to complement each others’ services and launch joint programs which have the potential to compound in impact. Incentives are needed to mobilize capital toward healthcare startups from the private sector. By encouraging corporations to take part in blended finance initiatives, the opportunities for financing for startups can be improved to create a more investor-friendly environment.

The demand for healthcare services in the country continues to grow, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now stands as a USD 6.6 Bn market. While donor funding has been a pillar of the healthcare sector's transformation in the past, significant gaps remain in this sector. One solution to closing this gap is blended finance, which strategically uses public or philanthropic resources to mobilize new capital for development outcomes. Globally, blended finance has proven to be immensely successful and offers the benefits of increased funds, incentivizing inventions, and the development of local markets. To gauge the opportunities for blended finance in the healthcare sector in Bangladesh, LightCastle Partners, in partnership with USAID (Advancing Universal Health Coverage in Bangladesh), held a virtual webinar on 13th September 2022. The event began with opening remarks from Project Development Specialist (Health Systems Strengthening), USAID, and a keynote presentation by Project Manager & Sr. Business Consultant, LightCastle Partners. With startups sprouting at a faster rate than ever in Bangladesh and globally, the healthcare sector is yet another sector where startups have the opportunity for transformation. Healthcare enterprises can impact the market in several ways – they can support the availability of existing services; they can become a direct provider of services to improve the quality and add more value to the market, or they can leverage technology to improve the overall healthcare system. In the past decade, a lot of healthcare startups have already made their names across the country, transforming the sector.One such startup,, started as a university research project which was then patented and published before starting commercially with the guidance of doctors. The motivation behind CMED was to make universal healthcare accessible and affordable to the mass population. Through their platform, patients can track their health usingand theallowed CMED to now spread toacross the country, supporting underserved populations through collaboration with, and serving as a unique healthcare tracking platform based in Bangladesh.also pushed boundaries when it started as a podcast in 2019, at a time when podcasts were yet to be consumed in the mainstream in Bangladesh. The startup began to support the, helping raise awareness of the disease, especially in rural areas where awareness is lacking. Through their platform, DhakaCast helps reduce diabetes-related diseases and saves the cost for patients who would otherwise need to visit the doctor more frequently., Co-Founder & CEO, DhakaCast” –, Co-Founder & COO, AmarLabWhen, an online doctor appointment platform, began in 2015, the ecosystem of healthcare startups was much smaller. As a startup working as a marketplace aggregator,was one of the core goals of the company. Today, they serve more thanthrough their platform, but getting here was not easy. When Doctorola started, it was a task in itself to explain to people how the concept of having a third party between hospitals and patients would work, and onboarding hospitals and doctors was a difficult task.A similar issue was faced by, when it started as an at-home-at-work pathology test service., and building transparency and trust came forward as a major issue. Yet, by leveraging data-backed results to build that trust, Amarlab is now partnered with 30 diagnostic centers, having served households through more than 50K tests. Throughout this journey, their focus remained on customer experience and retention, making them a dependable at-home service. For both Doctorola and Amarlab, success depended on. This continues to be an issue for healthcare startups, particularly those who are bringing new technologies to improve healthcare services. Without sufficient data on the market for those services and facing a market that is often much more resistant to changes, particularly with technology, health-tech startups have a much harder time kicking off with their models., Founder, Chief Product Officer, Praava HealthOne example of building a sustainable model is, a 25-year-old network that has overcatering to underserved communities in over. While the goal was to provide quality services at affordable prices and create a positive customer experience, as Bangladesh graduates from its LDC status, SHN is having to rethink its targets. From rural patients, the spotlight is now shifting to lower middle-income urban patients.is at the heart of their effort to create sustainable impact., CEO, Surjer Hashi Network (SHN)In the startup ecosystem, healthcare is currently theattracting investments, attracting more thanin the past decade. Yet, there is still a major financing gap in the healthcare sector that needs to be fulfilled.is a Venture Capital that operates under the ICT Ministry of the Government of Bangladesh, helping startups with not only capital but also network, guidance, and collaboration. With key healthcare startups such as DhakaCast andin their portfolio, Startup Bangladesh Limited focuses on innovation that is backed by technology.Healthcare is a sector impacting all of Bangladesh. If a startup is operating in the healthcare sector, its impacts are well beyond that sector – it also helps develop skills, generate employment, and reduce inequalities. For a startup to be successful with raising investments, it must have a model that has opportunities in both urban and rural areas, serving a niche with, even if that is not technically a healthcare service. Even building a platform that connects stakeholders such as hospitals and labs in an interoperable way can be a path to success.is a must, and models that are replicable can also help startups grab opportunities outside of the country. From the perspective of startups, new and innovative methods of financing, such as blended finance, can be key in solving the financial gap. Understanding the core of the problem, having a solid ground for the product, and having a robust team are all factors that can help startups be more investible to investors., Head of Investments Portfolio, Startup Bangladesh Limited