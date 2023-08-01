IndianLite
Bangladesh's GDP, including informal economy, expected to reach $1.577 trillion by end of ‘23
According to World Economics' latest report, the size of Bangladesh's GDP in Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms at the end of 2023 will be $1.577 trillion, with additional estimates for the size of the informal economy and adjustments for out-of-date GDP base year. With this...
www.dhakatribune.com
The gap between “shadow economy” and “official economy” is wider in Bangladesh than it is in India and Pakistan.
The main reason is the rampant corruption in Bangladesh.
Due to demonetisation, Modi has almost eliminated the black economy.
Large parts of Pakistan’s economy is run by its military - due to which Pakistan also has a smaller shadow economy.
This is also supported by the low ranking of Bangladesh in various corruption indexes.
Btw, high corruption does not hamper economic growth but it does blight every day life. E.g. under military rule - you will enjoy lower petty corruption but you will not see much economic progress.
Very similar tradeoff to environmental pollution.