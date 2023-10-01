'Bangladesh's fastest man' Avik Anwar finishes P3 in Malaysian Championship series

According to Avik, this was the toughest race of his life, and the most special one. He is the first Bangladeshi racer to finish a 300 km race alone, which is the same distance as F1 races.​

Historic win for MGI brand ambassador Avik Anwar in Malaysia​

He missed the first place by only 2 points."I've never done a three-hour race alone before. This is the most special one," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS) after his remarkable feat.The weather was adverse on the race day. The race was red-flagged due to rain at the start."Once the race resumed I drove really well, and consistently. That's why I could do a lot of wonders," he said.No racer from Bangladesh achieved the feat before, racing 300 km alone.The Malaysia Championship Series is a national racing series promoted and organized by Sepang International Circuit as an initiative to promote and develop 4-wheel racing sports in Malaysia.With MGI by his side, he has represented Bangladesh and won different races in international circuits in Dubai, Malaysia and IndiaPublish : 25 Sep 2023, 06:33 PMUpdate : 25 Sep 2023, 06:33 PMAs the first and only Bangladeshi, MGI Brand Ambassador Avik Anwar made history as he has finished 1st in Round-4 of Malaysia Championship Series 2023, held on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in Sepang International Circuit.In this race, among the 58 competitors, Avik Anwar's exceptional performance not only secured him the top spot but also brought tremendous glory to his country, as he completed the race in approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, covering 54 laps (300 km.)Avik Anwar has been the brand ambassador for Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) for a couple of years now.With MGI by his side, he has represented Bangladesh and won different races in international circuits in Dubai, Malaysia and India.MGI believes that his indomitable mindset and sheer dedication have been the catalyst for his glorious victories.MGI is confident that Avik Anwar will keep on breaking boundaries in future at the international level.