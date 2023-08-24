What's new

Bangladesh's debt-to-GDP ratio for Q3'FY23 rises

Though the ratio grew in the quarter, Finance Ministry said it was still lower than what the IMF recommended
https://www.dhakatribune.com/322317

Wafiur Rahman
Publish : 12 Aug 2023, 06:49 PM
Update : 12 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM

The country's debt-to-GDP ratio went up by approximately two percentage points to 32.55% in the third quarter of last FY23, as per the latest quarterly debt bulletin of the Finance Ministry.

On December 31, 2022, it was 30.56%.

Though the debt to GDP ratio grew in the quarter, the ministry said it was still significantly lower than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended -- less than 55%.

The total outstanding debt of Bangladesh was Tk1,448,333 crore as of March 31, 2023, up from Tk1,359,898 crore on December 31, 2022, the ministry data also showed.

Out of the total debt of the country, 63% was domestic and the remaining 37% owed abroad.

The domestic debt to GDP ratio rose to 20.57% from a previous 19.42%.

Meanwhile, the external debt to GDP ratio went up to 12.01% from 11.14%.

As of March 31, 2023, total domestic debt stood at Tk915,135 crore.

Of that, 54% was to the banking sector and 39% for savings instruments.

Another 7% was for provident funds of the government.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is a comparison of a country's public debt and its gross domestic product (GDP), according to investopedia.com.

By comparing what a country owes with what it produces, the debt-to-GDP ratio indicates its ability to pay back its debts.
 
How is $95 billion external debt 12% of 44 trillion taka gdp (about $400 billion at 110 taka per usd exchange rate)?

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) provisional data for 2022-23 showed that the per capita income (GNI) has been estimated at US$ 2,765, official sources told the FE on Thursday.

The sources said the total GDP size of Bangladesh has declined to $457 billion in the current price. In local currency, the GDP size is Tk 44.39 trillion, the official estimation showed.

protean said:
How is $95 billion external debt 12% of 44 trillion taka gdp (about $400 billion)?
Great ! You found Shorsher Moddhey Mamdo bhoot.

Go to town ghoti !! It's an article, disprove it. :-)

Khaiya daiya kaam nai, chan mollar beyai.....
 
protean said:
How is $95 billion external debt 12% of 44 trillion taka gdp (about $400 billion at 110 taka per usd exchange rate)?

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) provisional data for 2022-23 showed that the per capita income (GNI) has been estimated at US$ 2,765, official sources told the FE on Thursday.

The sources said the total GDP size of Bangladesh has declined to $457 billion in the current price. In local currency, the GDP size is Tk 44.39 trillion, the official estimation showed.

Fake GDP, Fake statistics. No wonder fencejumpers don't think twice before fencejumping.
 

