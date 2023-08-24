Bangladesh's debt-to-GDP ratio for Q3'FY23 rises

​

Though the ratio grew in the quarter, Finance Ministry said it was still lower than what the IMF recommendedPublish : 12 Aug 2023, 06:49 PMUpdate : 12 Aug 2023, 07:46 PMThe country's debt-to-GDP ratio went up by approximately two percentage points to 32.55% in the third quarter of last FY23, as per the latest quarterly debt bulletin of the Finance Ministry.On December 31, 2022, it was 30.56%.Though the debt to GDP ratio grew in the quarter, the ministry said it was still significantly lower than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended -- less than 55%.The total outstanding debt of Bangladesh was Tk1,448,333 crore as of March 31, 2023, up from Tk1,359,898 crore on December 31, 2022, the ministry data also showed.Out of the total debt of the country, 63% was domestic and the remaining 37% owed abroad.The domestic debt to GDP ratio rose to 20.57% from a previous 19.42%.Meanwhile, the external debt to GDP ratio went up to 12.01% from 11.14%.As of March 31, 2023, total domestic debt stood at Tk915,135 crore.Of that, 54% was to the banking sector and 39% for savings instruments.Another 7% was for provident funds of the government.The debt-to-GDP ratio is a comparison of a country's public debt and its gross domestic product (GDP), according to investopedia.com.By comparing what a country owes with what it produces, the debt-to-GDP ratio indicates its ability to pay back its debts.