Bangladeshi woman Sanya Akhtar travels to India to be with husband Saurabh Kant Tiwari sees him with another wife

A Bangladeshi woman travelled to India with her one-year-old child to be with her husband, a Noida resident, whom she married in 2017. However, when she reached India, she found him already married.
The woman, identified as Sanya Akhtar, got married to Saurabh Kant Tiwari, during the time he was working in Bangladesh between 2017 and 2021. Following this, he left her to return to India.
However, when the woman reached India to be with him, she learned that Saurabh had remarried and did not want to continue their relationship.
In response to this, Sanya lodged a complaint at the women's police station.
Police are currently investigating the case. Further details are awaited.
