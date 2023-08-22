What's new

Bangladeshi woman Sanya Akhtar travels to India to be with husband Saurabh Kant Tiwari sees him with another wife

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,094
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
A Bangladeshi woman travelled to India with her one-year-old child to be with her husband, a Noida resident, whom she married in 2017. However, when she reached India, she found him already married.

The woman, identified as Sanya Akhtar, got married to Saurabh Kant Tiwari, during the time he was working in Bangladesh between 2017 and 2021. Following this, he left her to return to India.

However, when the woman reached India to be with him, she learned that Saurabh had remarried and did not want to continue their relationship.

In response to this, Sanya lodged a complaint at the women's police station.

Police are currently investigating the case. Further details are awaited.


www.indiatoday.in

Bangladeshi woman travels to India to be with husband, sees him with another wife

A Bangladeshi woman, who travelled to India with her one-year-old child, to be with her husband, found out that he was already married.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
May be it’s time for Saurabh to go to jail.

INDIAPOSITIVE said:
she learned that Saurabh had remarried and did not want to continue their relationship.
Click to expand...

She shouldn’t have a problem even if he had another 3 wives. Seems her parents didn’t give her proper guidance of the right way of life.
 
He wouldn't have a problem if he was in BD. But Hindus follow Western law and values (not having their own law), so he's going to get into trouble I guess.
 
He will have to part away with a share of his property along with alimony.
 
Kuru said:
May be it’s time for Saurabh to go to jail.



She shouldn’t have a problem even if he had another 3 wives. Seems her parents didn’t give her proper guidance of the right way of life.
Click to expand...
Uneducated dumb buffoons .
Dumb **** had to bring in his low toilet dig as if he’s a know it all 😁
A typical street shitters trait .
Did they teach you this in your slum ? For sure it weren’t a higher education facility .
Sexist , racist , bigoted reply makes you feel a man lol

Nothing better to do than post sly digs on a forum which despises you for what you just proved about you & your ilk .
And your equally dumb fellow street shitter thanking your post 😂😁

Google * Muslim marriage laws for what you know not of

Ducking jungle bunnies
 

Similar threads

hatehs
HORRIFIC - SATISH from Andhra Pradesh rapes and impregnates BOTH of his daughters with the SUPPORT of his wife
Replies
8
Views
147
mangochutney
M
H
Seema Haider fights started with neighbours
Replies
0
Views
96
Hero786
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
Love or trap? Bangladeshi woman comes to India marries UP man; mysteriously disappears with him within months
Replies
3
Views
213
Dalit
Dalit
iamnobody
Pakistani Woman Went to India with 4 Kids After Falling in Love with an Indian Man on PUBG
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
210
Views
3K
salarsikander
salarsikander
H
Married Indian woman "Anju" reaches Pakistan to meet her Facebook’s love "Nasrullah"
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
1K
Falcon34
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom