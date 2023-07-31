Bangladeshi jailed in Malaysia for stealing underwear

-=virus=-
A Bangladeshi man has been sentenced to three months imprisonment in Malaysia. The man stole a pair of underwear from a 57-year-old woman two weeks ago. After he was found guilty in the case filed in that incident, the country's Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court gave this verdict.
Hossain Md. considering the facts of the case, the plea of the defendants and the arguments of the state party. Iqbal (32) was sentenced by Magistrate Nurul Asikin Rozli.
Iqbal works as a waiter in an entertainment outlet. It is said that he did not have any representative in this case.
It is known that Iqbal stole five ringgit worth of underwear from an apartment in Taman Hilli, Kota-1, Jalan Merdeka area of Malaysia on June 7 at 3:30 p.m. local time. The price in Bangladeshi currency is around 116 Tk.
The victim said that he saw Iqbal stealing on the recording of the security camera at the scene. He then lodged a complaint with the police.
Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Ehsan Nasaruddin said the accused should be kept in jail. Because he can create nuisance and repeat the crime if released.
The court then ordered the accused to be imprisoned for three months from the date of his arrest on June 12.
Source: New Straits Times
5 ringgit is 120 bangladeshi taka