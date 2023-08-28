What's new

Bangladeshi citizens can no longer own more than 60 bighas of land

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 08:37 pm

Violating the land law will be punishable with a fine of Tk1 lakh or one-month imprisonment or both​

UNB file photo

Bangladeshi citizens can no longer own more than 60 bighas of land. If someone owns more than 60 bighas of land, the government will acquire the additional land.

The cabinet gave final approval to the draft of the Land Reform Act-2023 with this provision in its regular meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office at Tejgaon in the capital on Monday (28 August).

However, this provision will not apply to cooperative societies, owners of tea gardens, coffee, rubber and fruit orchards or land producing raw materials of industrial factories, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said while briefing reporters at the secretariat after the meeting.

He said landowners of export-oriented industrial and agro-processing activities, waqfs and religious trusts will also be out of this provision.

"If an individual possesses over 60 bighas of land (33 shotok per bigha), the government will be able to acquire the additional land," he explained.

Apart from this, violating the land law will be punishable with a fine of Tk1 lakh or one-month imprisonment or both.

www.tbsnews.net

