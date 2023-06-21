What's new

Bangladesh won't lease out St Martin's Island (for me) to hold on to power: PM Hasina

“I will not allow anyone to play with the fate of my countryman and use our land to attack others,” PM Hasina said.​

Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League does not believe in power which requires compromising the sovereignty of the country and its people.

"I don't want to return to power by leasing St Martin's Island," she said on Wednesday (21 June) while addressing the press about the outcome of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar.
"I will not allow anyone to play with the fate of my countryman and use our land to attack others. I am not one of those who will lease our country or St Martin's Island in order to come to power," she said, without naming any country.

"We want peace. But we won't allow anyone to take advantage of our country," she said.
On Monday, speaking in a discussion on the national budget, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu, said, "It's time for us to think about the reason for America's over-enthusiasm. Is it Democracy or the Saint Martin's Island?"

Inu, also the former information minister, said it will not be allowed that someone from 20,000 miles away will come and make the country a playground.

Earlier during a debate in parliament on 15 June, president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon was quoted by various media as saying, "The US wants St Martin's Island, and they also want Bangladesh in the Quad."

The MP also accused the United States of meddling in Bangladesh's domestic politics to ensure the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration in an effort to assert its dominance.

At the press briefing today, the premier further called on the countrymen to evaluate how Bangladesh has changed in the last 14.5 years - in terms of the country's image, prestige, growth, development, competency and self-sufficiency – instead of paying heed to propaganda.


‘Is US meddling in Bangladesh for democracy or Saint Martin's Island?’: Inu

She said, "I believe in the power of the people. Now they will decide who has the ability to help Bangladesh successfully graduate from a least developed country [LDC] to a developing one by 2026."

The premier stressed the importance of establishing a foreign policy based on peace and said her government is working to establish bilateral ties with both the East and the West.

"When the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said Bangladesh will be the Switzerland of the East, he meant a country connected with all and known for its neutrality and advocacy in global peacekeeping. Therefore, our foreign policy dictum has been inspired and curated in line with his famous stance "Friendship to all, malice towards none."
 
We should give Saint Martin to USA and sign a defence treaty with them. It will ensure our security and dollar flow to our economy. Plus other benefits...
আওয়ামিলীগ যে ইন্ডিয়ার দালাল এটা বাংলাদেশের কুত্তা-বিলাইও জানে। এই মহিলা ১৫ বছরেও তিস্তার পানি আনতে পারে নাই, আবার আমেরিকার বাল ফালানোর স্বপ্ন দেখছেন! পাগল ছাগল...
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
We should give Saint Martin to USA and sign a defence treaty with them. It will ensure our security and dollar flow to our economy. Plus other benefits...
আওয়ামিলীগ যে ইন্ডিয়ার দালাল এটা বাংলাদেশের কুত্তা-বিলাইও জানে। এই মহিলা ১৫ বছরেও তিস্তার পানি আনতে পারে নাই, আবার আমেরিকার বাল ফালানোর স্বপ্ন দেখছেন! পাগল ছাগল...
Yup - absolutely valid point. She has failed to apply leverage with India (Modi) completely on ALL issues.

I can point out her failure on the trade front to apply tit-for-tat tariffs on Indian products as well, like they apply on ours.

This is why Modi keeps supporting her, Bangladesh is by all means a trade vassal of India, consuming goods and services amounting close to $50 Billion or so every year....while we export a paltry $2 Billion to them yearly, which Indian trade and High commission officials term sarcastically as an "achievement" by Bangladesh.

If we started applying heavy tariffs on their exports to us then you'll see them start to grovel. Shokter bhokto, noromer Jom......

Just horrible records of Hasina's diplomatic and trade policy failures on all fronts despite our economy doing far better than India.

We wasted the opportunity big time.

And what is this Jasad idiot INU still doing licking her boots and Modi's as well?
 
Bilal9 said:
Inu, also the former information minister, said it will not be allowed that someone from 20,000 miles away will come and make the country a playground.
Someone should remind this INU idiot that a country West of us (and 200 miles away) has made our country their private playground. Despite our economy being better than theirs. And INU wants to tussle with the USA! Send this idiot straight to Hemayetpur Mental Asylum...

Bilal9 said:
At the press briefing today, the premier further called on the countrymen to evaluate how Bangladesh has changed in the last 14.5 years - in terms of the country's image, prestige, growth, development, competency and self-sufficiency – instead of paying heed to propaganda
It has changed - massive amount of mega-project corruption/churi and Modi bootlicking has increased to limitless and boundless quantity.

Bilal9 said:
"We want peace. But we won't allow anyone to take advantage of our country," she said.
Modi and Hindutva idiots run our country by Hasina's proxy, this is Allah's verifiable truth. This cannot continue.
 

why sa***er pola(modi) always think that they are at the center of the power?
 
Hasina is trying to take our look away by uttering St. Martin island being asked by America. Can she show us a document to prove her point?

She is behaving like a spoiled child which she is. The Free World want democracy in BD and when they say it Hasina talks about St. Martin. But it will not raise her popularity.

Hasina, just arrange a fair election and win to show the popularity instead of talking like a mad. People are waiting to see the Pilkhana killing trial.
 
ghost250 said:

why sa***er pola(modi) always think that they are at the center of the power?
Well no amount of Indian sina-joory asking the US to go easy on Hasina will help.

That ship has sailed.

Modi got told by USA to not get hit by the door on his way out....
 
For Bangladesh's trade imbalance with India, I blame Saifur Rahman of BNP. He was the one who opened the door for Indian products in the name of free market economy in 1991. I am sure that bastard is rotting in hell:mad:
 
if true some of the statement she made i would agree with it
 
saif said:
For Bangladesh's trade imbalance with India, I blame Saifur Rahman of BNP. He was the one who opened the door for Indian products in the name of free market economy in 1991. I am sure that bastard is rotting in hell:mad:
Why Hasina doesn't close it then? It's very easy to put blame on others, but it's difficult to see own faults!


saif said:
I am sure that bastard is rotting in hell
Amin summa amin! We have found a pir fokir wali allah , gausul azam who already knows who is burning in to hell! 🤔

Bilal9 said:
Someone should remind this INU idiot that a country West of us (and 200 miles away) has made our country their private playground. Despite our economy being better than theirs. And INU wants to tussle with the USA! Send this idiot straight to Hemayetpur Mental Asylum...


It has changed - massive amount of mega-project corruption/churi and Modi bootlicking has increased to limitless and boundless quantity.



Modi and Hindutva idiots run our country by Hasina's proxy, this is Allah's verifiable truth. This cannot continue.
@Bilal9 bhai, ore Tank a uthe nachanachir kotha mone koraya diai lav hoy na , apni abar ki mone korate bolen!

Inu namer communist shuor tar laj lojja konodin chilo?

Arekta kotha boli ( slightly off topic but closely related) , amader empress er o mittha bolte bolte laj lojja nai hoya geche.

15 august tar kache kono issue na! Tar family r sobai ke mere fela hoise eteo tar matha batha nai!

Thakle se inu , motiya eder niye politics korto na!

Family r mrittu nia tar maya kannao amar ekta politics mone hoy ajkal!

Sekhane saint martin ba patriotism eigula ze pure bogus ta BAL bootlicker gulao jane!

Zara baba ma and family r death ke puji kore politics kore tara kon shrenir pishach seta bujhte karo somossa hobar kotha na!
 
If Bangladesh wants an independent policy, no compromise on the sovereignty of the country and its people, then good luck to Hasina. The western powers are backing India to counter China, if Bangladesh wants to be neural they will never accept it. India needs to show the west its power to influence the neighbouring countries and Bangladesh is top of the list. The west doesn't care about democracy, are Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE democratic nations? The west wants their puppet in power, or else they will call for democracy and via elections, benefits, trade, they will blackmail and get their favourites in power.
 
PakAlp said:
If Bangladesh wants an independent policy, no compromise on the sovereignty of the country and its people, then good luck to Hasina.
Hasina already said, "What we have to India,they won't forget it ever," also gave free transit, didn't get a drop of water from teesta , didn't solve farakka problem slightly, all she has done is to lease the country to India!

India kills our people at border regularly, and many more abuse from India are increasing!

If you call it independent policy, then there is nothing I can say! Don't compare Hasina with Imran khan ! Imran khan is immensely popular in Pakistan, Hasina's popularity in Bangladesh at it's bottom now!

You Pakistani guys always misjudged and misunderstood the heartbeat of common people, that's why 1971 happened and both side separated with a bloody war!

We could split peacefully only if that regime ( or maybe people too) what Bengalis (then East Pakistanis) want!
 
VikingRaider said:
Hasina already said, "What we have to India,they won't forget it ever," also gave free transit, didn't get a drop of water from teesta , didn't solve farakka problem slightly, all she has done is to lease the country to India!

India kills our people at border regularly, and many more abuse from India are increasing!

If you call it independent policy, then there is nothing I can say! Don't compare Hasina with Imran khan ! Imran khan is immensely popular in Pakistan, Hasina's popularity in Bangladesh at it's bottom now!

You Pakistani guys always misjudged and misunderstood the heartbeat of common people, that's why 1971 happened and both side separated with a bloody war!

We could split peacefully only if that regime ( or maybe people too) what Bengalis (then East Pakistanis) want!
Read my message again, Hasina is claiming she will not compromise on the sovereignty of Bangladesh etc and I said good luck to her, meaning it won't happen, India/Usa will not allow it, they want to dominate you, keep you under control. I am not supporting Hasina or any other politician in Bangladesh.

I wasn't going to talk about 1971 but since you mentioned it, what's the difference between Hasina dictatorship and Pakistan/Bangladesh 1971, yes I accept Mujiber Rehman won and he should have been given the power but look whats happening in Bangladesh today, Hasina is taking brutal action against the opposition parties, arrests, false cases, hanging of opposition leadership, rigging. Should the Bangladeshi opposition call for separation? If they do then strict action will be taken against them, the Bangali security forces will not say, ok form your own country. Its very sad what happened in 1971 but Hasina father used Bangali ethnicity to divide the nation, he could have called it East Pakistan because Pakistan is not an ethnicity but a name meaning Land of the Pure, this name was chosen by your bangali elders aswell as Punjabis, Pashtun, Sindhis etc. He also could have created 2 Unit federation, East and West Pakistan but still went for complete independence. I dont mean to offend anyone but no nation or its security will accept division of their land.
 
