Bangladesh will always fight for Palestine rights: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina​

02:21 . 23/09/2023 SaturdayAAPrime Minister Sheikh HasinaPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Friday that Bangladesh will continue efforts to fight for the rights of Palestinians as she touched on the anniversary of the Nakba."It is worrying that the rights of the Palestinians are not fulfilled," said Hasina, referring to the 75th commemoration of the Nakba, when Israel declared its independence in occupied Palestinian lands in 1948 and forced Palestinians to migrate.Her remarks came in an address to the 78th UN General Assembly where she said Bangladesh is willing to ensure global peace and security by participating in UN peacekeeping operations.She noted that 188,000 Bangladeshi, including women, served in 55 operations in 40 countries.Bangladesh has a "zero tolerance policy against terrorism and violent extremism," said Hasina. "Behaviors that disrupt social harmony and the peaceful co-existence of people of different beliefs are serious crimes."- The Rakhine people ‘want to return to their country and live there in peace'Hasina also noted Rohingya immigrants and drew attention to the sixth years since immigrants had to leave their homes and countries."The displaced Arakanese want to return to their country and live there in peace," she said.Pointing to the seriousness of the climate crisis, Hasina said Bangladesh is "one of the most vulnerable countries" in terms of climate in the world.She pointed out that the global crises that have been going on for the last few years have increased the prices of food, energy and commercial products, and expressed her gratitude to UN chief Antonio Guterres for the Food, Energy and Finance Global Crisis Response Group he established in 2022 to respond to those crises around the world.