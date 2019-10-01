What's new

Bangladesh wants in on Asia's crowded casino market

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,831
Reaction score
-5
Bangladesh wants in on Asia's crowded casino market

Government weighs tourists-only gambling amid crackdown on illegal dens

https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Bangladesh-wants-in-on-Asia-s-crowded-casino-market

A.Z.M. ANAS, Contributing writerSEPTEMBER 27, 2019 15:24 JST
https%3A%2F%2Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%2Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%2Fimages%2F8%2F3%2F3%2F6%2F22746338-1-eng-GB%2F1191014.jpg

Bangladesh plans to create new casino zones to increase foreign tourist arrivals. © Reuters
DHAKA -- Muslim-majority Bangladesh plans to introduce legal casinos in its southeast and southwest as part of a strategy to increase tourism, even as it cracks down on underground gaming dens.

Islam forbids gambling, and Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque acknowledged this week that the casino issue is "disputed." But he told reporters the move is "necessary" to attract more travelers.

"I believe if we create an exclusive zone for the foreign tourists, we can provide similar facilities available in other Muslim countries," he said. "I don't see a problem with that."

Bangladesh might face a different problem. Analysts are unconvinced that promoting casinos will dramatically boost the country's visitor count, especially when there are numerous other gaming options across the region. Anyone with an itch to hit the slots or the blackjack table can fly to Macao, or even closer destinations like Nepal or Sri Lanka.

Japan, too, is poised to enter the casino game, with the government expected to issue three licenses.

https%3A%2F%2Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%2Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%2Fimages%2F_aliases%2Farticleimage%2F4%2F1%2F8%2F2%2F22762814-1-eng-GB%2F20190926%20Gaming_revenues_in_Asian_economies-bar_chart-ft-nar-themelarge-580x417%20%281%29.png

Haque, who was speaking Tuesday on the sidelines of an event for International Tourism Day, said the government envisions exclusive tourist zones in southeastern Cox's Bazar and southwestern Khulna, Bagerhat and Satkhira -- areas close to the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and home to critically endangered Bengal tigers. "The Sundarbans is second to none in the world. But we could do nothing significant there for tourists," he said.

The casinos would be set up in the zones and would be "for foreigners alone," the secretary said. Visitors would have to show their passports to get in.

When it comes to tourism, Bangladesh lags behind regional neighbors such as India, Nepal and the Maldives. Last year, an estimated 270,000 people visited, compared with over 10 million for India and 1.4 million for Nepal.

https%3A%2F%2Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%2Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%2Fimages%2F_aliases%2Farticleimage%2F2%2F9%2F6%2F6%2F22746692-1-eng-GB%2F1191013.jpg
The Solaire Casino-Resort in Metro Manila is just one of the many options for traveling gamblers in the region. © Reuters
The tourism ministry's plan comes as law enforcement agencies attempt to root out underground casinos, many of which are run by leaders and activists from the country's ruling party, the Awami League.

The Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police squad, has busted several top leaders of the Awami League and its youth arm on suspicion of involvement in such activity in Dhaka. Since launching the campaign on Sept. 19, the force has arrested more than 200 people, according to reports.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a key backer of the crackdown, seen as an effort to purge rogue leaders and members of her own party. In the capital, more than 50 casinos and gambling houses had been operating illegally under the nose of law enforcement.

The secretary insisted the arrests and the plan for legal casinos are not incongruous.

"I don't disagree with the government's drive," he said. "All I want to say is that the proposed casinos will cater only to foreigners."

https%3A%2F%2Fs3-ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%2Fpsh-ex-ftnikkei-3937bb4%2Fimages%2F_aliases%2Farticleimage%2F6%2F9%2F8%2F6%2F22746896-3-eng-GB%2FCropped-15694789551191016.jpg
A casino in Macao: One expert questioned the wisdom of trying to make Bangladesh a similar destination. © Reuters
A number of other Muslim-majority Asian states have regulated gambling: Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Adjacent to Bangladesh, three regions of India also allow it, while casinos are prevalent but unregulated in frontier areas of Myanmar. Nepal and Sri Lanka have casinos limited to foreign passport holders.

With so much competition, some skeptics argue the negatives are likely to outweigh any positives for Bangladesh.

"It's too early to make Bangladesh Macao," Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of travel and tourism publication Bangladesh Monitor, told the Nikkei Asian Review.

"There are many countries in the world where casinos don't exist. Didn't those countries achieve success in tourism?" he argued. "Even [mainland] China has no casino, but tourists go there. Casinos clash with our culture, religion and tradition."

Syed Shafat Uddin Ahmed Tomal, a director of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, believes allowing casinos would have a positive impact on the country's struggling tourism industry but worries about facing so many rivals.

"People will go to Las Vegas. Even tourists [from South Asian countries] will go to Nepal and Sri Lanka to play casinos," he said.

Tim Shepherd, who was involved in developing a casino resort in Nepal, said Bangladesh will have a tough time drawing visitors to its casinos if getting there requires anything more than one easy plane ride.

"No one likes changing flights on the way to a casino destination when so many alternatives exist for the same player, such as Colombo," said Shepherd, now a senior partner at gaming industry investment company Fortuna Investments Worldwide in Hong Kong.

Still, Shepherd said upgrading an airport like Cox's Bazar for international flights could make a casino project there "a really interesting play."

Nikkei Asian Review deputy editor Zach Coleman in Hong Kong contributed to this report.
 
Whatever facility that is created for tourists, that has to be created separately and only in zones allowed for foreign passport holders (just like in Malaysia). You want 100 year old whisky, no problem, show me your passport. Ditto with gambling.

Bangladesh cannot stay detached from the real world. If Malaysia allows gambling, (and they are deeply religious) I don't see any issues with it.

However with gambling people start expecting other things like drugs and prostitution.

That is why this has to be a higher end discreet affair.

Not hookers roaming the streets of Cox's Bazaar.

After seventy some odd years of lowball sleaze, this is where places like Vegas are trying to climb to...those who have been to Vegas lately will know what I mean.

Gaming business have set up places like this worldwide. Places like this are not just about gambling, they are for family fun, parasailing, zip-lining tours and scuba-diving, all of which are possible in and around Cox's Bazaar.

But Cox's Bazaar should not become famous for sleazy places like the Tropicana, it should aspire to be something like Wynn, the Bellagio or the Venetian....
 
Last edited:
Thanks for sharing this interesting news about Bangladesh's plans to introduce legal casinos in its southeast and southwest regions to increase tourism.
 
It's an old thread but I read the article and I think it's interesting that Bangladesh is considering legalizing casinos to boost tourism. It's a controversial move, considering the country's Muslim majority and the religious prohibition against gambling. However, it seems like the government is willing to take a chance on this to attract more foreign visitors. It remains to be seen whether it will be successful or not, but it's certainly an ambitious plan.
Also, check out the link w88 if you're interested in reading more about the casino industry in Asia. They also allow winnging good money online.
 
Bilal9 said:
Whatever facility that is created for tourists, that has to be created separately and only in zones allowed for foreign passport holders (just like in Malaysia). You want 100 year old whisky, no problem, show me your passport. Ditto with gambling.

Bangladesh cannot stay detached from the real world. If Malaysia allows gambling, (and they are deeply religious) I don't see any issues with it.

However with gambling people start expecting other things like drugs and prostitution.

That is why this has to be a higher end discreet affair.

Not hookers roaming the streets of Cox's Bazaar.

After seventy some odd years of lowball sleaze, this is where places like Vegas are trying to climb to...those who have been to Vegas lately will know what I mean.

Gaming business have set up places like this worldwide. Places like this are not just about gambling, they are for family fun, parasailing, zip-lining tours and scuba-diving, all of which are possible in and around Cox's Bazaar.

But Cox's Bazaar should not become famous for sleazy places like the Tropicana, it should aspire to be something like Wynn, the Bellagio or the Venetian....
Click to expand...


My issue is that Malaysia has better resources and better well looked locals that are part of the authority.


Bdesh does not have the right funds or well looked after locals to make sure, these ppl which are the wrong, don't anything harmful to vulnerable locals
 
impossible in south asian states,south asian are unbearable and hopeless.
 
No one is coming to Bd to hit Casinos. Politicians are looking for lazy ways to earn forex.
If we want tourism to thrive, we need to create tourists-friendly environment by building adequate infrastructure, training tourism manpower, improving hygiene, educating locals and enhancing security. These things take time, focus and effort - something our lazy politicians and bureaucrats are not interested in seeing through.

If our aviation and tourism authorities had any shred of competence, they could have easily turned Cox's Bazar into an internation transit + tourism hub.
Biman could operate flights between Oceania and West Asia/West with stoppover at Cox's Bazar. They could offer cheap 2-day transit packages inviting tourists to guided tours of Cox's Bazar and neighbouring areas.
Once Cox's builds a reputation as a tourism destination, you would see people pour in on their own.

The government can direct BCB to invest in building a world class cricket stadium in Cox's Bazar and make it their Home of Cricket.
 
Last edited:
I was just reading about Bangladesh considering legalizing casinos to boost tourism, and it got me thinking about the world of online betting and gaming. Speaking of which, have you guys heard about 1Win? They're making quite a buzz in Pakistan.
1Win in Pakistan offers a wide range of online betting options, including sports betting and casino games. They've got an international license, so you know they mean business. Plus, their online-casino is packed with exciting games and opportunities to win big.
If Bangladesh is looking to attract tourists with casinos, maybe they should take a page from 1Win's book. Offering online betting and gaming options can also be a great way to boost tourism, especially in this digital age.
So, what are your thoughts on both the casino plans in Bangladesh and the growing presence of companies like 1Win in Pakistan? Share your insights!
And if you're interested in checking out 1Win for yourself, here's the link: https://1win.pk/
 
Black_cats said:
"The Sundarbans is second to none in the world. But we could do nothing significant there for tourists," he said.

The casinos would be set up in the zones and would be "for foreigners alone," the secretary said. Visitors would have to show their passports to get in.
Click to expand...

It's a betting game already for the honey collectors in the sundarbans. 100s are killed by a few dozen tigers every year in the sundarbans.
 

Similar threads

Viet
HK billionaire Cheng family takes over Vietnam casino resort
Replies
4
Views
158
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
B
Nearly 60,000 Bangladeshi tourists visited Malaysia last year: envoy
Replies
4
Views
411
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Billions Stolen by Hasina's Friends S. Alam Group: Smuggled B'deshi Money across 3 Continents
Replies
10
Views
447
bdslph
bdslph
B
Myanmar objects, Naf tourism park work stopped
Replies
2
Views
299
saif
S
B
Nepal likely to sell power to Bangladesh using Indian transmission line
Replies
2
Views
345
SoulSpokesman
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom