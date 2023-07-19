What's new

Bangladesh to launch 3 projects with Indian assistance in September

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 20, 2014
Messages
9,070
Reaction score
-28
Country
India
Location
India
Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September, a senior official said on Tuesday after the Indian High Commissioner here called on the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Hasina at her Ganobhaban official residence and discussed issues such as the Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, and ongoing projects under the Indian Line of Credits and grants.

During the meeting, both the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Indian envoy expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations, Bangladesh premier’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

“Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise its voice, particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world, during the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi,” Karim said

A spokesman at the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office said Verma informed Hasina that two types of credit cards, one Rupee and the other Taka card, will be issued “so the people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments”.

He told Hasina that a large number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.


The official said Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September.


The spokesman said the work on the 660-megawatt superthermal power plant and two railway lines would coincide with Prime Minister Hasina’s planned visit to India in September for the G20 Summit.

The power plant would be the second unit of the Rampal power plant in southwestern Bangladesh, while the two other infrastructure projects are the 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link.

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2 has been built as a 50:50 joint venture project, while the first unit of the project, also having a 660 MW capacity, was commissioned in December last year, the official said.

The official said the power plant and the Khulna-Mongla Port railway track were constructed under an Indian Line of Credit while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link was built under an Indian grant.

Bangladesh and India last week launched a trade transaction in local currency in their bid to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen regional currency and trade.

It was the first time Bangladesh started bilateral trade with a foreign country in any other currency other than the US dollar, although the two countries stage frontier trading in certain areas called “border hut” in a semi-formal manner where both currencies are exchanged on a limited scale.


Under the formal arrangement from now on, initially, the trade would be transacted in rupee and then gradually in Bangladeshi currency Taka.

According to the latest official data from Dhaka, exports from Bangladesh to India amount to USD 2 billion, while Bangladesh's imports from India are worth USD 13.69 billion.


www.indiatoday.in

Bangladesh to launch 3 projects with Indian assistance in September

Bangladesh is set to launch three projects built with Indian assistance in September, coinciding with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned visit to India for the G20 summit.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September, a senior official said on Tuesday after the Indian High Commissioner here called on the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Hasina at her Ganobhaban official residence and discussed issues such as the Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, and ongoing projects under the Indian Line of Credits and grants.

During the meeting, both the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Indian envoy expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations, Bangladesh premier’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

“Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise its voice, particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world, during the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi,” Karim said

A spokesman at the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office said Verma informed Hasina that two types of credit cards, one Rupee and the other Taka card, will be issued “so the people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments”.

He told Hasina that a large number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.


The official said Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September.


The spokesman said the work on the 660-megawatt superthermal power plant and two railway lines would coincide with Prime Minister Hasina’s planned visit to India in September for the G20 Summit.

The power plant would be the second unit of the Rampal power plant in southwestern Bangladesh, while the two other infrastructure projects are the 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link.

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2 has been built as a 50:50 joint venture project, while the first unit of the project, also having a 660 MW capacity, was commissioned in December last year, the official said.

The official said the power plant and the Khulna-Mongla Port railway track were constructed under an Indian Line of Credit while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link was built under an Indian grant.

Bangladesh and India last week launched a trade transaction in local currency in their bid to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen regional currency and trade.

It was the first time Bangladesh started bilateral trade with a foreign country in any other currency other than the US dollar, although the two countries stage frontier trading in certain areas called “border hut” in a semi-formal manner where both currencies are exchanged on a limited scale.


Under the formal arrangement from now on, initially, the trade would be transacted in rupee and then gradually in Bangladeshi currency Taka.

According to the latest official data from Dhaka, exports from Bangladesh to India amount to USD 2 billion, while Bangladesh's imports from India are worth USD 13.69 billion.


www.indiatoday.in

Bangladesh to launch 3 projects with Indian assistance in September

Bangladesh is set to launch three projects built with Indian assistance in September, coinciding with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned visit to India for the G20 summit.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Click to expand...

That’s another sop to India to ensure ModiG doesn’t cry about Chinese hegemony.

Japan and Korea have also been awarded large projects to ensure they too do not chuck their dummies out of the pram.

Only exception is US/EU who cry about Chinese hegemony but won’t compete for projects!!! Instead whine about democracy in order to enforce anti Chinese policies!!!

China is a force for good in Bangladesh because they are motivating neighbours to invest in one another.

White men continue to obfuscate via woke and LGBQT XXX shenanigans!
 
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September, a senior official said on Tuesday after the Indian High Commissioner here called on the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Hasina at her Ganobhaban official residence and discussed issues such as the Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, and ongoing projects under the Indian Line of Credits and grants.

During the meeting, both the Bangladesh Prime Minister and the Indian envoy expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations, Bangladesh premier’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

“Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise its voice, particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world, during the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi,” Karim said

A spokesman at the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s office said Verma informed Hasina that two types of credit cards, one Rupee and the other Taka card, will be issued “so the people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments”.

He told Hasina that a large number of Bangladeshis visit India for various purposes and they can use the card.


The official said Bangladesh is set to launch three major infrastructure projects, including a power plant, under India's financial assistance in September.


The spokesman said the work on the 660-megawatt superthermal power plant and two railway lines would coincide with Prime Minister Hasina’s planned visit to India in September for the G20 Summit.

The power plant would be the second unit of the Rampal power plant in southwestern Bangladesh, while the two other infrastructure projects are the 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link.

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2 has been built as a 50:50 joint venture project, while the first unit of the project, also having a 660 MW capacity, was commissioned in December last year, the official said.

The official said the power plant and the Khulna-Mongla Port railway track were constructed under an Indian Line of Credit while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link was built under an Indian grant.

Bangladesh and India last week launched a trade transaction in local currency in their bid to reduce dependence on the US dollar and strengthen regional currency and trade.

It was the first time Bangladesh started bilateral trade with a foreign country in any other currency other than the US dollar, although the two countries stage frontier trading in certain areas called “border hut” in a semi-formal manner where both currencies are exchanged on a limited scale.


Under the formal arrangement from now on, initially, the trade would be transacted in rupee and then gradually in Bangladeshi currency Taka.

According to the latest official data from Dhaka, exports from Bangladesh to India amount to USD 2 billion, while Bangladesh's imports from India are worth USD 13.69 billion.


www.indiatoday.in

Bangladesh to launch 3 projects with Indian assistance in September

Bangladesh is set to launch three projects built with Indian assistance in September, coinciding with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's planned visit to India for the G20 summit.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in
Click to expand...

These Indian LoCs were rammed down our throats - we did not want them.

India only did this to compete with China. Chinese LoC amounted to $40 Billion at last count, probably even more now.
 
IndianLite said:
Only exception is US/EU who cry about Chinese hegemony but won’t compete for projects!!! Instead whine about democracy in order to enforce anti Chinese policies!!!
Click to expand...
US/EU provide money for projects through World Bank and IMF. World Bank still the biggest money lender for projects in Bangladesh, so are for the majority countries in the world. World Bank and IMF's money are a lot more transparent and development oriented than Chinese, Russian or India financed projects. They don't finance show-off mega projects by managing shady deals with corrupt dictators and politicians like some of the countries I have mentioned.
 
Homo Sapiens said:
US/EU provide money for projects through World Bank and IMF. World Bank still the biggest money lender for projects in Bangladesh, so are for the majority countries in the world. World Bank and IMF's money are a lot more transparent and development oriented than Chinese, Russian or India financed projects. They don't finance show-off mega projects by managing shady deals with corrupt dictators and politicians like some of the countries I have mentioned.
Click to expand...

World bank and IMF sustained dictators from Suharto, Marcus to Mugabee.

African countries have been fleeced by IMF and world bank.

Both force developing countries to adopt policies that hurt their economic interests.

You have a very rose tinted set of glasses!!!

IMF and world bank were created to control developing countries and force them to adopt economic policies that benefit the white men!!!

E.g. maintain supremacy of the dollar, intellectual property rights, patents, tariffs and trade rules.

All designed to protect western economic interests.

Pakistan is a classic example - of how the west controls them through debt trap.
 
IndianLite said:
E.g. maintain supremacy of the dollar, intellectual property rights, patents, tariffs and trade rules.

All designed to protect western economic interests.
Click to expand...
Why are you blaming US for wanting to maintain supremacy of it's currency, it's intellectual property rights, patents etc? Is US an altruistic power devoid of any national self interest? Can any country function like that? Do you think, If India were in the shoes of US had India worked to undermine it's national currency? freely handed over it's intellectual property rights? patents? formulated trade rules that favor other countries but itself? despite Western hegemony over all of these things you mentioned, a lot of countries in the world especially in East and South East Asia emerged as developed, industrialized countries. Global extreme poverty rate fell from 70 percent to less than 15 percent now since WW2. You blame failure of African countries on Western policies, but do not give them credit for economic rise of many countries in Asia, Middle East even India. Why is this double standard? Do you think acting on national interests only reserved for non Western countries like India, China, Russia?
IndianLite said:
Pakistan is a classic example - of how the west controls them through debt trap.
Click to expand...
Pakistan is a classic example on how to self-sabotage it's people's welfare and development. Blaming ''evil West'' is an easy excuse for all those losers in the third world. West/USA did not ordered Pakistan to neglect it's human resource development, did not ordered to live beyond it's mean by excessive borrowing from China, Arabs and all those countries and global institutions. did not ask it's military or politicians to tax very little of it's elites and go for mega loan like CPEC. West/USA did not ask Pakistan to nurture of various jihadist militias to do the 'geopolitical games' in Kashmir and Afghanistan which boomeranged in it's face. Pakistani establishment thought it can control and pet a ruthless, independent, extremists militia like Taliban and can use them for it's petty interests. Pakistan's woos are entirely in it's making and there is no point of shifting blame to anywhere else. Pakistan always acted like a irresponsible, spoilt kid and always looked to rescue it from it's mess to the West, China, Arabs. Western IMF rescued Pakistan 14 times from it's economic mismanagement, how many times do you want them to rescue Pakistan? Should Pakistan never act like a financially responsible nation?
 
Homo Sapiens said:
Why are you blaming US for wanting to maintain supremacy of it's currency, it's intellectual property rights, patents etc? Is US an altruistic power devoid of any national self interest? Can any country function like that? Do you think, If India were in the shoes of US had India worked to undermine it's national currency? freely handed over it's intellectual property rights? patents? formulated trade rules that favor other countries but itself? despite Western hegemony over all of these things you mentioned, a lot of countries in the world especially in East and South East Asia emerged as developed, industrialized countries. Global extreme poverty rate fell from 70 percent to less than 15 percent now since WW2. You blame failure of African countries on Western policies, but do not give them credit for economic rise of many countries in Asia, Middle East even India. Why is this double standard? Do you think acting on national interests only reserved for non Western countries like India, China, Russia?

Pakistan is a classic example on how to self-sabotage it's people's welfare and development. Blaming ''evil West'' is an easy excuse for all those losers in the third world. West/USA did not ordered Pakistan to neglect it's human resource development, did not ordered to live beyond it's mean by excessive borrowing from China, Arabs and all those countries and global institutions. did not ask it's military or politicians to tax very little of it's elites and go for mega loan like CPEC. West/USA did not ask Pakistan to nurture of various jihadist militias to do the 'geopolitical games' in Kashmir and Afghanistan which boomeranged in it's face. Pakistani establishment thought it can control and pet a ruthless, independent, extremists militia like Taliban and can use them for it's petty interests. Pakistan's woos are entirely in it's making and there is no point of shifting blame to anywhere else. Pakistan always acted like a irresponsible, spoilt kid and always looked to rescue it from it's mess to the West, China, Arabs. Western IMF rescued Pakistan 14 times from it's economic mismanagement, how many times do you want them to rescue Pakistan? Should Pakistan never act like a financially responsible nation?
Click to expand...

I cannot believe you are giving credit to west for the rise of Asian tigers post WWII.

Those countries rose because of the end of colonialism.

You think ending colonialism is a gift from west? We should be thankful for it?

And these countries are still not where they were pre colonial rule!

It will take China another 100 years to get to where it was in terms of wealth and dominance - pre colonialism.

India and Bangladesh will NEVER reach those heights.

I absolutely blame the west and white men for the mess in Africa. They install puppet regimes and fund them via IMF/World Bank and the masses are starved to PAY the interest.

Look at how they destroyed Libya. And how they maintain the dictatorship in Egypt.
 

Similar threads

Bilal9
Bangladesh Bank (BB) to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September 2023
Replies
2
Views
217
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Rupee and Taka to replace Dollar as currency of exchange between India, Bangladesh
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Thevilone
Thevilone
B
Godda power plant handover: Adani meets PM Hasina
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
605
saif
S
B
BRICS membership will expand Bangladesh's trade horizons, says Hasina
Replies
2
Views
179
bluesky
B
B
Trade transactions in Indian currency under consideration, Economists for clear terms as trade gap wide
Replies
0
Views
434
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom