Bangladesh to be one of top 20 economies in 2040: EIU​

Trade DeskPublished: 08 Sep 2023, 07:01By 2040, Bangladesh will be one of the top 20 economies in the world. In this list, along with Bangladesh, the country of Southeast Asia, Indonesia will also be included. As a result, Bangladesh can be an attractive destination for Chinese investors.This information was found in a report of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). They say that this forecast is based on the market size and economic growth of Bangladesh. Consumer electronics, IT services, telecommunications, renewable energy and automobiles are mentioned as potential sectors.The report is mainly based on the potential of which countries can be attractive destinations for Chinese investors to expand their market. China's much-discussed Belt and Road Initiative has entered its second decade. EIU has issued this notification on that occasion.Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) logoPhoto: CollectedEIU has ranked which countries are most attractive to Chinese investors as investment destinations. Bangladesh is twelfth in that ranking. A decade ago in 2013, such a ranking was also done. Where Bangladesh's position was 52nd. In other words, Bangladesh's image to Chinese investors has brightened in the last decade—it has risen from 52nd to 12th place in 10 years.This ranking also has some subdivisions, one of which is which countries are the most attractive destinations for market expansion investments. Bangladesh is second in that list. Indonesia is in first place. Then Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cambodia, Egypt, India and Tanzania.Next, which countries are the most advanced in supply chain or supply chain development investment? However, Bangladesh is slightly behind in that list; Position is eighth. First in this list is Singapore; Then there are Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Mexico, Egypt respectively.However, in another sub-index, Bangladesh is at the top. That is, countries where opportunities are high but risk is low; In this list, Bangladesh is followed by Cambodia, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Indonesia, Israel respectively.After that, Bangladesh is ranked eighth in the list of countries with the most opportunities for investment. India tops the list; It is followed by the United States, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, Brazil and Taiwan.The fact is that Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The middle class population is also very large in the country. According to a report, the size of the middle class population in the country will exceed 50 million in the next decade. Investors from many countries want to capture this market.In this reality, the analysts think that foreign investors can be attracted if an investment-friendly environment is created in the country.