Bangladesh spent additional $8b on energy imports due to pandemic, war: PM's energy advisor

ENERGY

TBS Report
08 August, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2023, 08:09 pm

Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said today Bangladesh spent an additional $8b on energy imports due to price hikes in the international market following the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"Bangladesh had to spend over $8 billion on energy imports in the last three years due to a price hike in the international market for fuel and other imported goods following the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflicts," he said while speaking at a webinar on Tuesday (8 August).

The webinar titled "Bangabandhu's Vision, Accomplishments, and Realisation on Energy Security," was hosted by the Bangladesh Energy Society (BES).

Besides, Tawfiq-e-Elahi emphasised the need for diversification and self-reliance in energy sources to ensure future security in the sector.


Discovery of new gas fields helps establish Smart Bangladesh: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today the rational use of gas resources, discovery of new fields and construction of gas and coal-based infrastructures will act as the main driving force for establishing a Smart Bangladesh, reports the BSS.

"I believe this will act as the main driving force for establishing a smart, prosperous and developed Bangladesh," the premier said in a message issued on the eve of the National Energy Security Day to be observed tomorrow.

Besides, the use of environment-friendly and alternative energy, the efficient use of energy and the prevention of energy wastage will speed up the achievement of sustainable development of the nation, she added.

"With the aim of increasing the production in the country's gas fields, we have had various activities in the field of exploration of new gas fields and development of existing gas fields," she said.

As part of these activities, a total of six new gas fields - Sundalpur, Srikail, Rupganj, Bhola North, Zakiganj and Ilisha - have been discovered, she said.

