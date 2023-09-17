What's new

Bangladesh should support India’s name change to Bharat!

I

IndianLite

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 31, 2023
Messages
433
Reaction score
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.economist.com

Will India change its name to Bharat?

Rebranding might excite some Hindu nationalists, but would be painful
www.economist.com www.economist.com

Let’s be honest!

Indian culture is Mughal Sufi Muslim culture.

If Hinduvta wants to ditch Mughal culture they have to change the country’s name to a Vedic name.

I am sick and tired of Hindus appropriating our culture and history.

Mughal culture belongs to the Muslims of India.

Vedic culture belongs to the Hindus of Bharat.

Modi! For once, you are defecating in a civilised way!!!

Btw, I hope one day Bangladesh changes it’s name to Sultanate of Bengal with the historic Red and white flag.
 
Why are you opening this thread in BD section? It is irrelevant what name India chooses to call themselves. Open it in Indian sub section.
 
leonblack08 said:
Why are you opening this thread in BD section? It is irrelevant what name India chooses to call themselves. Open it in Indian sub section.
Click to expand...
It impacts Bangladesh and written through Bangladeshi lense.

Stop whining!

It’s only a humble discussion forum!!!

You bloody busy bodies cannot help yourselves!!!
 
IndianLite said:
It impacts Bangladesh and written through Bangladeshi lense.

Stop whining!

It’s only a humble discussion forum!!!
Click to expand...

Stop opening nonsense threads. It has no impact on Bangladesh. If you want to discuss this, then open it in Indian sub section.
 

Similar threads

B
What Will India’s Changing Approach To Bangladesh’s National Elections Mean for the Hasina Government?
Replies
1
Views
207
saif
S
B
Oppositions, freedom fighters decry India’s ‘Akhand Bharat’ mural
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
3K
KedarT
K
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh government seeking clarification from MEA on ‘Akhand Bharat’ map in new Parliament building
Replies
12
Views
818
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
hatehs
"Name INDIA given by British" - Pajeets Are Now Boycotting the Name India Claiming it is a Colonial Imposition
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
1K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
B
RSS-linked Vedic Schools expand Hindutva footprint in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom