Bangladesh should support India’s name change to Bharat!

IndianLite
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2023
- Messages
- 433
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Will India change its name to Bharat?
Rebranding might excite some Hindu nationalists, but would be painful
www.economist.com
Let’s be honest!
Indian culture is Mughal Sufi Muslim culture.
If Hinduvta wants to ditch Mughal culture they have to change the country’s name to a Vedic name.
I am sick and tired of Hindus appropriating our culture and history.
Mughal culture belongs to the Muslims of India.
Vedic culture belongs to the Hindus of Bharat.
Modi! For once, you are defecating in a civilised way!!!
Btw, I hope one day Bangladesh changes it’s name to Sultanate of Bengal with the historic Red and white flag.