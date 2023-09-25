What's new

Bangladesh secure bronze medal in Asian Games

INDIAPOSITIVE

Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by five wickets to secure the bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games women’s cricket event at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Monday.

Pakistan, who had won gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions, finished on fourth spot in the event.

After being put into bat, Pakistan could only score 64/9 in 20 overs. All-rounder Aliya Riaz top-scored for her side with 17 from 18 balls, hitting two fours.

Captain Nida Dar (14 off 18), Sadaf Shamas (13 off 26) and Natalia Pervaiz (11 off 24) were the other batters to enter double figures.

For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter took three wickets for 16, while Sanjida Akter bagged two wickets.

In reply, Bangladesh lost five wickets, taking 18.2 overs to achieve the modest target. Shorna top-scored for her side with an unbeaten 14 runs off 33 balls.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu was the top wicket-taker, taking three wickets for 10 runs from four overs.

(PCB media release)


www.cricket.com

Shorna Akter stars as Bangladesh secure bronze medal in Asian Games

Pakistan, who had won gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 editions, finished on fourth spot in the event
www.cricket.com www.cricket.com
 

