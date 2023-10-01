Bangladesh-origin Hindus in UK hail PM for promoting secularism, democracy​

Published :Oct 01, 2023 07:18 AMUpdated :Oct 01, 2023 07:20 AMLeaders of Bangladesh Hindu Association, representing Bangladesh-origin Hindus in the UK, praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership for the remarkable economic development and her pragmatic steps to establish a secular and oppression-free democratic Bangladesh.They made the remark while called on Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen led by the association chairman Proshanta Datta Purokayastha in London on Saturday, a foreign ministry press release said in Dhaka today (Oct 1).During the meeting, the foreign minister urged them to represent Bangladesh’s religious harmonies as well as the nation's achievements in UK.The Bangladesh Hindu Association raised their concerns over the welfare of their fellow members and relatives in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival and upcoming general election.Dr Momen assured them that strict precautionary measures and necessary steps would be taken during the Durga Puja and upcoming election to protect the rights of the Hindu community.The foreign minister emphasised Bangladesh government’s commitment to ensure religious peace, harmony, and security.The Bangladesh Hindu Association thanked and appreciated the Foreign Minister for his support and commitments to safeguard the values of the Hindus and other religious communities.The Hindu association handed over a petition to the Foreign Minister to ensure the protection and safety of their relatives.