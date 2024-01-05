Bangladesh National Election 2024 - News & Updates

irst page​

Awami League nomination based on Ansar-VDP intelligence survey​

Sharif Rubel​

There are about 61 lakh Ansar members in the country. 5 voters from each family including their family members such as parents, brothers and sisters, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been counted. Plans are made to bring them to the polling stations. It has been strictly instructed to implement the plan. In this, 61 lakh Ansar members were ordered to present 5 people per family, a total of 3 crore 5 lakh voters.

The Ansar members in charge of the polling station will hold the voter list and verify whether the members' family members have come to vote.

24 December 2023, SundaySymbolic imageEvery year, Awami League finalizes the party nomination based on the report of the intelligence agency. In the field survey, only those who are more popular and acceptable to the voters are nominated. However, the party followed a different strategy in selecting candidates for the 12th National Assembly elections. Apart from traditional intelligence agencies, the party has fielded candidates in 298 seats based on secret reports from Ansar and Village Defense Forces. It is known from multiple sources that this process has been followed to maintain transparency in the survey.According to sources, the work of preparing this intelligence report started only after the new Director General of Ansar and Village Defense Force, Major General AKM Aminul Haque took charge in January. From March this year, Ansar commandants of each range, district and upazila have been given the responsibility of preparing constituency-wise reports. However, no ordinary member of VDP was kept in the survey work to protect confidentiality. They were not even informed about the survey. Only senior officials DD, AD and TI have been used in this work. The information of each constituency is collected and submitted to the District Commandant of VDP.Later it was sent to Ansar headquarters. Ansar officers conducted this survey by visiting every seat since last March. The results of the 8-month-long survey were submitted last November. Awami League prepares the final candidate list after verifying that report.According to the sources, the party activities, involvement with the workers, popularity, loyalty to the party, role of the family for the party, what role in service and public development, divisiveness in the party, grouping, nepotism in the post, corruption are brought out. This intelligence report is prepared in 3 stages department wise. To maintain transparency in the survey, a separate special unit was appointed to monitor the officers working in the field. The unit monitors the movement of surveyors.Who goes where, when, who they talk to is also observed and communication with potential candidates is kept confidential. In this regard, Director General of Ansar and Village Defense Forces Major General AKM Aminul Haque told Manavzamin, "It is true that we have conducted a field survey. Tried to know the opinion of potential candidates and voters. 100% true information has been brought out in the survey. This is the first time Ansar forces have participated in such a survey. But I am not sure that based on our report candidates have been given in 298 seats. I don't have any exact information about this. We just did our job. Now, on which reports the nominations are based, we do not know. I didn't even try to find out.Talking to several members of the Ansar force, it is known that from the first week of December, the range and district Ansar commanders visit each upazila and hold meetings with the upazila commanders and team leaders. In the meeting he explained the role of Ansar members in the form of a roster.Upazila TI's are still going to every union and conducting regular meetings and training on voting action plans. It has been found out in several unions of two such upazilas, Keraniganj and Narsingdi Palash, that Ansar members working at the village level have been holding pre-election preparatory meetings in primary schools in different wards since December 5 this month. In some meetings, school teachers and common people were seen to be present. In that meeting various measures were discussed to increase voter turnout. The attendees expressed their views on how to increase voter turnout at the center. That opinion is recorded and sent to the upazila. From upazila to district, range it is being sent to the headquarters.A member of Raipur Upazila Ansar Barrack, who did not wish to be named, told Manavzamin, "We are giving various suggestions to the voters to come to the polling station from now on." I encourage you to vote. Even the security of the voters is being assured. For this, workshops are being organized in some places. We are being instructed by the district. Accordingly sirs are using us.According to the sources, the prescribed form has been sent to the Returning Officer to vote in the postal ballot in the Ansar VDP camps across the country on Thursday, December 21. This application form is asked to be filled within 3 days. This application form was sent to 61 lakh members of the force. According to sources, the postal ballot paper will be sent from Wednesday to ensure voting rights. On Friday, members of each barrack and camp were instructed to apply from Saturday and exercise voting rights through postal ballots from Wednesday. It has been ordered to complete all the processes by December 28 and send them to the designated upazila election office by post. An Ansar member, who did not wish to be named, said that the application form for postal vote arrived at our camp last Thursday. On Friday, each room in the camp was announced with a hand mic in the room. Fill the application form from Saturday and vote from Wednesday.Ansar's plans for the electionAnsar VDP Director General AKM Aminul Haque held a meeting with the Ansar Commandant of each district and 9 Divisional Range Commanders immediately after the announcement of the national election schedule on December 4.However, when asked whether instructions have been given to bring the family members of 61 lakh Ansar members to the polling stations, Ansar DG AKM Aminul Haque said that no such instructions have been given. We do not interfere with anyone's freedom. However, Ansar members have been asked to work to motivate voters. It has been suggested to encourage voters to the centre. This is not a directive. If the voter turnout increases, the election will be fair and orderly. So this advice is given.The higher authorities are always following up on these instructions. So, get the job done in a whirlwind pace.It is known that about 6 lakh members of Ansar and Village Defense Forces will be engaged in field level security work in the upcoming 12th National Election. They are being trained almost 8 months before the elections. However, last July, 21-day weapons training was provided under the supervision of each district Ansar commandant. However, even after 6 months of completion of training, their certificates have not been issued yet. Sources confirmed that this method was adopted to ensure the voting rights of the trainees.However, in response to this question, Director General (DG) of Ansar and Village Defense Forces, Major General AKM Aminul Haque told Manavzamin, "We are trying to give digital certificate this time. These trainees get 10 percent quota in jobs. Many people find it difficult to show this certificate at the time of employment. Once the certificate is submitted, sometimes the ministry sends it to us for verification. It wastes a lot of time. So we will give them a code from now on. That will be the entry on our server. The ministry is trying to get the original certificate by clicking on that code. It is taking some time because I want to give digital certificate. Election busyness has started for about 1 month. So we can complete the work of issuing this certificate only after the election.According to the sources, the allowances of about 5 lakh members, commanders, party leaders and party leaders who are receiving regular monthly allowances have been stopped since November this year in view of the elections. Those who can show more efficiency in the January 7 election will be paid the previous allowance along with additional allowance after the election. When asked why the allowances of around 5 lakh Ansar members have been stopped since November, Ansar DG Aminul Haque said that this is completely false information. It is nothing but a political statement. Our 5 lakh members do not get allowance. Only one and a half lakh members get regular allowance. How did 5 lakh come here? We do not have the capacity to give allowance to 5 lakh people. However, more than 5 lakh members will be on duty in the election. They will get separate allowance for 6 days duty. This is for one time only.However, we have plans to increase the number of allowances to more than one and a half lakh. Working on it.