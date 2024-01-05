Bangladesh National Election 2024 - News & Updates

Awami league’s strategy to bring voters to the polling centers:
1.
Awami league has trained little more than 250k members of his party though initial target was 600k and has given the target to bring 200 members each to the polling center. An app is built for the coordination, and a former Cabinet Secretary is in charge for this project.
All the voters contact information is provided to the members and they will be in touch with the voters prior and during day of the vote to bring them to vote. Battery powered rickshaws will be there to assist voters to bring to the polling center.
2.
This is heard 6 million Ansar members have been asked to ensure their vote in advance and bring minimum 5 family member each to the polling center.
3.
It is rumored that local representatives are threatening members who receive various government assistance to vote or their benefit will be cancelled and some news portal reported in some cases the benefit cards have been seized by bringing them to rally and asking them to attend with their benefit card.
Interestingly a case has been filed and a hearing was supposed to be held on Wednesday to make it mandatory for the people who receive various government benefits to vote. Otherwise their benefit cards to be cancelled.
Awami league has set a target to bring 70% people to vote so that it becomes acceptable to the international community.
Two and a half lakh trained workers of Awami League will be responsible for bringing the voters to the center
Mohiuddin Dhaka
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 14:33
Awami League has so far trained party workers in 118 constituencies. Each trained worker should take 200 polling stations.
Party leaders and workers have been trained at the Awami League office in the district town to increase the presence of center-based voters in Jamalpur constituencies. Under the 'Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign', every leader-activist who participated in this training on Tuesday should be taken to 200 polling stations. 564 male and female party workers participated in the training.
This training was given last yesterday in Jamalpur. Not only Jamalpur, the ruling Awami League has given this training to bring voters to the center in 118 constituencies since December 26. 2 lakh 2 thousand 580 vote 'prayer' workers have been created. A program called 'Offline Campaign' was taken up by the National Election Management Committee of Awami League to prepare vote solicitation workers or campaign workers. Under this, employees are being trained all over the country.
The government is trying to show participatory elections by bringing voters with trained campaigners. But it cannot be called participatory election. He also said that even after bringing voters from home, there will be questions about credibility.
M Sakhawat Hossain, Former Election Commissioner and Political Analyst
Awami League does not stop with training thousands of workers to bring voters to the center; Taking various strategies. Party leaders have also been given the opportunity to run as independent candidates, with an emphasis on increasing voter turnout to demonstrate participatory elections. Because, one of the main challenges facing the 12th parliamentary elections is voter turnout.
Various parties and alliances including Awami League's main political rival BNP are not participating in the elections. The ruling party is apprehensive about voter turnout in this election without BNP. That is why trained campaign workers are now being shared with the responsibility of bringing voters to the centre.
Mymensingh Regional Coordinator of Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign Training M. Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo
that the main purpose of the training is to make voters appear in the polling stations based on the area. To present the message of comprehensive development and future plans of the Sheikh Hasina government to the voters, so that the voters are encouraged to go to the center and vote.
Mobile app to bring voters
A responsible source associated with campaigner training said that Awami League has taken a special initiative of training to bring the message of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government's development program and future plans to the voters and bring them to the polling stations. The number of voters in a constituency is divided by 200 to determine the total number of campaign workers and they are being trained.
That means if there are 400,000 voters in a constituency, there will be 2,000 campaigners.
Awami League sources also say that there is a plan to provide battery-powered vehicles to campaigners on election day. They will bring voters to the center by utilizing those assistances. A central call center is functioning to provide information assistance to employees across the country. Apart from this, a mobile application has been developed to use information technology. All campaigners are using this app. Here is all the information for the voters. Campaigners will keep close contact with the voter from going to the voter's house and asking for vote till they come to the polling station and complete the vote.
Former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who is in charge of coordinating the National Election Management Committee of the Awami League, is leading the program to prepare campaign workers.
The target was 6 lakh campaigners
6 lakh campaigners were supposed to be trained through training across the country. According to the sources concerned, each worker will have the responsibility of 200 voters. It will be possible to reach 12 crore voters across the country. But that goal was not met. Training has been completed in 118 seats till December 26.
It has created 2 lakh 2 thousand 580 campaign workers. Training activities have slowed down for now. In the beginning, training was also conducted in 20 seats a day. Now party candidates are being trained in their respective constituencies based on their request. In this, training can be given in 15 to 20 seats. No staff training has been given so far in any constituency in Dhaka.
Several leaders of the Awami League at various levels involved in the election campaign said that due to the lack of time, trained campaign workers could not be made in all constituencies. However, independent candidates have developed competition in hundreds of seats. So voter turnout in these constituencies can be satisfactory. Apart from this, in the constituencies where there is apprehension about the voter turnout rate, priority training has been arranged.
Former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who is in charge of coordinating the National Election Management Committee of the Awami League, is leading the program to prepare campaign workers. And the focal point for coordinating this offline campaign is Information Technology Sufi Farooq Ibn Abu Bakr and the assistant focal point is Syed Imam Bakr. Major (Retd.) Rabiul Alam is the Operation Chief of the campaign.
Sufi Farooq Ibn Abubakar told Prothom Alo
that voters may be discouraged from coming to polling stations by spreading confusion. So the staff has been trained to motivate the voters to come to the center with correct information. More than two lakh workers have already been created. Its main objective is to seek votes at home and ensure the presence of voters at the center.
Last September, 12 teams were formed for the whole country with former BCL leaders. Each group is responsible for an average of five to seven organizational districts. From these districts, the list of campaign workers was selected from the leaders and workers of Awami League and its affiliated organizations. After that they are trained continuously. Former Chhatra League leaders who are now teaching in various universities have been kept in the list of instructors.
However, many political analysts question the ruling party's strategy of increasing voter turnout with trained workers. Some of them feel that force or intimidation may also be involved in bringing voters with workers. Former election commissioner and political analyst M Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo
that the government is trying to show participatory elections by bringing voters with trained campaigners. But it cannot be called participatory election. He also said that even after bringing voters from home, there will be questions about credibility.
[Jamalpur Representative Abdul Aziz
assisted with information in the preparation of the report ]
