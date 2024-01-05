What's new

Bangladesh National Election 2024 - News & Updates

Will you or your family members are going to vote in the election?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Not Sure

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0

Awami league’s strategy to bring voters to the polling centers:​


1. Awami league has trained little more than 250k members of his party though initial target was 600k and has given the target to bring 200 members each to the polling center. An app is built for the coordination, and a former Cabinet Secretary is in charge for this project.

All the voters contact information is provided to the members and they will be in touch with the voters prior and during day of the vote to bring them to vote. Battery powered rickshaws will be there to assist voters to bring to the polling center.

2. This is heard 6 million Ansar members have been asked to ensure their vote in advance and bring minimum 5 family member each to the polling center.

3. It is rumored that local representatives are threatening members who receive various government assistance to vote or their benefit will be cancelled and some news portal reported in some cases the benefit cards have been seized by bringing them to rally and asking them to attend with their benefit card.

Interestingly a case has been filed and a hearing was supposed to be held on Wednesday to make it mandatory for the people who receive various government benefits to vote. Otherwise their benefit cards to be cancelled.

Awami league has set a target to bring 70% people to vote so that it becomes acceptable to the international community.

Two and a half lakh trained workers of Awami League will be responsible for bringing the voters to the center​

Mohiuddin Dhaka
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 14:33

Awami League has so far trained party workers in 118 constituencies. Each trained worker should take 200 polling stations.

Party leaders and workers have been trained at the Awami League office in the district town to increase the presence of center-based voters in Jamalpur constituencies. Under the 'Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign', every leader-activist who participated in this training on Tuesday should be taken to 200 polling stations. 564 male and female party workers participated in the training.

This training was given last yesterday in Jamalpur. Not only Jamalpur, the ruling Awami League has given this training to bring voters to the center in 118 constituencies since December 26. 2 lakh 2 thousand 580 vote 'prayer' workers have been created. A program called 'Offline Campaign' was taken up by the National Election Management Committee of Awami League to prepare vote solicitation workers or campaign workers. Under this, employees are being trained all over the country.

The government is trying to show participatory elections by bringing voters with trained campaigners. But it cannot be called participatory election. He also said that even after bringing voters from home, there will be questions about credibility.
Click to expand...

M Sakhawat Hossain, Former Election Commissioner and Political Analyst
Awami League does not stop with training thousands of workers to bring voters to the center; Taking various strategies. Party leaders have also been given the opportunity to run as independent candidates, with an emphasis on increasing voter turnout to demonstrate participatory elections. Because, one of the main challenges facing the 12th parliamentary elections is voter turnout.

Various parties and alliances including Awami League's main political rival BNP are not participating in the elections. The ruling party is apprehensive about voter turnout in this election without BNP. That is why trained campaign workers are now being shared with the responsibility of bringing voters to the centre.

Mymensingh Regional Coordinator of Road to Smart Bangladesh Campaign Training M. Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that the main purpose of the training is to make voters appear in the polling stations based on the area. To present the message of comprehensive development and future plans of the Sheikh Hasina government to the voters, so that the voters are encouraged to go to the center and vote.

Mobile app to bring voters​

A responsible source associated with campaigner training said that Awami League has taken a special initiative of training to bring the message of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government's development program and future plans to the voters and bring them to the polling stations. The number of voters in a constituency is divided by 200 to determine the total number of campaign workers and they are being trained.

That means if there are 400,000 voters in a constituency, there will be 2,000 campaigners.
Awami League sources also say that there is a plan to provide battery-powered vehicles to campaigners on election day. They will bring voters to the center by utilizing those assistances. A central call center is functioning to provide information assistance to employees across the country. Apart from this, a mobile application has been developed to use information technology. All campaigners are using this app. Here is all the information for the voters. Campaigners will keep close contact with the voter from going to the voter's house and asking for vote till they come to the polling station and complete the vote.

Former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who is in charge of coordinating the National Election Management Committee of the Awami League, is leading the program to prepare campaign workers.
Click to expand...

The target was 6 lakh campaigners​

6 lakh campaigners were supposed to be trained through training across the country. According to the sources concerned, each worker will have the responsibility of 200 voters. It will be possible to reach 12 crore voters across the country. But that goal was not met. Training has been completed in 118 seats till December 26.

It has created 2 lakh 2 thousand 580 campaign workers. Training activities have slowed down for now. In the beginning, training was also conducted in 20 seats a day. Now party candidates are being trained in their respective constituencies based on their request. In this, training can be given in 15 to 20 seats. No staff training has been given so far in any constituency in Dhaka.

Several leaders of the Awami League at various levels involved in the election campaign said that due to the lack of time, trained campaign workers could not be made in all constituencies. However, independent candidates have developed competition in hundreds of seats. So voter turnout in these constituencies can be satisfactory. Apart from this, in the constituencies where there is apprehension about the voter turnout rate, priority training has been arranged.

6 lakh campaigners were supposed to be trained through training across the country. According to the sources concerned, each worker will have the responsibility of 200 voters. It will be possible to reach 12 crore voters across the country. But that goal was not met.
Click to expand...

Former Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, who is in charge of coordinating the National Election Management Committee of the Awami League, is leading the program to prepare campaign workers. And the focal point for coordinating this offline campaign is Information Technology Sufi Farooq Ibn Abu Bakr and the assistant focal point is Syed Imam Bakr. Major (Retd.) Rabiul Alam is the Operation Chief of the campaign.
Sufi Farooq Ibn Abubakar told Prothom Alo that voters may be discouraged from coming to polling stations by spreading confusion. So the staff has been trained to motivate the voters to come to the center with correct information. More than two lakh workers have already been created. Its main objective is to seek votes at home and ensure the presence of voters at the center.

Last September, 12 teams were formed for the whole country with former BCL leaders. Each group is responsible for an average of five to seven organizational districts. From these districts, the list of campaign workers was selected from the leaders and workers of Awami League and its affiliated organizations. After that they are trained continuously. Former Chhatra League leaders who are now teaching in various universities have been kept in the list of instructors.

However, many political analysts question the ruling party's strategy of increasing voter turnout with trained workers. Some of them feel that force or intimidation may also be involved in bringing voters with workers. Former election commissioner and political analyst M Sakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo that the government is trying to show participatory elections by bringing voters with trained campaigners. But it cannot be called participatory election. He also said that even after bringing voters from home, there will be questions about credibility.

[Jamalpur Representative Abdul Aziz assisted with information in the preparation of the report ]

www.prothomalo.com

ভোটারদের কেন্দ্রে আনার দায়িত্বে থাকবে আওয়ামী লীগের আড়াই লাখ প্রশিক্ষিত কর্মী

সারা দেশে প্রশিক্ষণের মাধ্যমে ৬ লাখ প্রচারকর্মী তৈরি করার কথা ছিল। সংশ্লিষ্ট সূত্রগুলো বলেছে, প্রতে৵ক কর্মীর অধীনে ২০০ ভোটারের দায়িত্ব থাকবে।
www.prothomalo.com www.prothomalo.com
 
Last edited:

irst page​

Awami League nomination based on Ansar-VDP intelligence survey​

Sharif Rubel​

24 December 2023, Sunday
mzamin

Symbolic image
Every year, Awami League finalizes the party nomination based on the report of the intelligence agency. In the field survey, only those who are more popular and acceptable to the voters are nominated. However, the party followed a different strategy in selecting candidates for the 12th National Assembly elections. Apart from traditional intelligence agencies, the party has fielded candidates in 298 seats based on secret reports from Ansar and Village Defense Forces. It is known from multiple sources that this process has been followed to maintain transparency in the survey.

According to sources, the work of preparing this intelligence report started only after the new Director General of Ansar and Village Defense Force, Major General AKM Aminul Haque took charge in January. From March this year, Ansar commandants of each range, district and upazila have been given the responsibility of preparing constituency-wise reports. However, no ordinary member of VDP was kept in the survey work to protect confidentiality. They were not even informed about the survey. Only senior officials DD, AD and TI have been used in this work. The information of each constituency is collected and submitted to the District Commandant of VDP.

Later it was sent to Ansar headquarters. Ansar officers conducted this survey by visiting every seat since last March. The results of the 8-month-long survey were submitted last November. Awami League prepares the final candidate list after verifying that report.


According to the sources, the party activities, involvement with the workers, popularity, loyalty to the party, role of the family for the party, what role in service and public development, divisiveness in the party, grouping, nepotism in the post, corruption are brought out. This intelligence report is prepared in 3 stages department wise. To maintain transparency in the survey, a separate special unit was appointed to monitor the officers working in the field. The unit monitors the movement of surveyors.

Who goes where, when, who they talk to is also observed and communication with potential candidates is kept confidential. In this regard, Director General of Ansar and Village Defense Forces Major General AKM Aminul Haque told Manavzamin, "It is true that we have conducted a field survey. Tried to know the opinion of potential candidates and voters. 100% true information has been brought out in the survey. This is the first time Ansar forces have participated in such a survey. But I am not sure that based on our report candidates have been given in 298 seats. I don't have any exact information about this. We just did our job. Now, on which reports the nominations are based, we do not know. I didn't even try to find out.

Talking to several members of the Ansar force, it is known that from the first week of December, the range and district Ansar commanders visit each upazila and hold meetings with the upazila commanders and team leaders. In the meeting he explained the role of Ansar members in the form of a roster.

Upazila TI's are still going to every union and conducting regular meetings and training on voting action plans. It has been found out in several unions of two such upazilas, Keraniganj and Narsingdi Palash, that Ansar members working at the village level have been holding pre-election preparatory meetings in primary schools in different wards since December 5 this month. In some meetings, school teachers and common people were seen to be present. In that meeting various measures were discussed to increase voter turnout. The attendees expressed their views on how to increase voter turnout at the center. That opinion is recorded and sent to the upazila. From upazila to district, range it is being sent to the headquarters.

A member of Raipur Upazila Ansar Barrack, who did not wish to be named, told Manavzamin, "We are giving various suggestions to the voters to come to the polling station from now on." I encourage you to vote. Even the security of the voters is being assured. For this, workshops are being organized in some places. We are being instructed by the district. Accordingly sirs are using us.

According to the sources, the prescribed form has been sent to the Returning Officer to vote in the postal ballot in the Ansar VDP camps across the country on Thursday, December 21. This application form is asked to be filled within 3 days. This application form was sent to 61 lakh members of the force. According to sources, the postal ballot paper will be sent from Wednesday to ensure voting rights. On Friday, members of each barrack and camp were instructed to apply from Saturday and exercise voting rights through postal ballots from Wednesday. It has been ordered to complete all the processes by December 28 and send them to the designated upazila election office by post. An Ansar member, who did not wish to be named, said that the application form for postal vote arrived at our camp last Thursday. On Friday, each room in the camp was announced with a hand mic in the room. Fill the application form from Saturday and vote from Wednesday.
Ansar's plans for the election

Ansar VDP Director General AKM Aminul Haque held a meeting with the Ansar Commandant of each district and 9 Divisional Range Commanders immediately after the announcement of the national election schedule on December 4.

A senior official of Ansar VDP, who was present at the meeting, told Manavzamin that the meeting was very secretive. In this the officials of the lowest district level are called. The action plan for the upcoming elections was the main topic of discussion in the meeting. The views of all who participated in the meeting were heard on how to increase voter turnout. Responsibilities are divided according to posts. There are about 61 lakh Ansar members in the country. 5 voters from each family including their family members such as parents, brothers and sisters, father-in-law and mother-in-law have been counted. Plans are made to bring them to the polling stations. It has been strictly instructed to implement the plan. In this, 61 lakh Ansar members were ordered to present 5 people per family, a total of 3 crore 5 lakh voters. For this reason, the upazila election office has already collected the database of voter list of the families of working Ansar members and submitted it to the district Ansar office. The Ansar members in charge of the polling station will hold the voter list and verify whether the members' family members have come to vote.

However, when asked whether instructions have been given to bring the family members of 61 lakh Ansar members to the polling stations, Ansar DG AKM Aminul Haque said that no such instructions have been given. We do not interfere with anyone's freedom. However, Ansar members have been asked to work to motivate voters. It has been suggested to encourage voters to the centre. This is not a directive. If the voter turnout increases, the election will be fair and orderly. So this advice is given.

A screenshot of a top-secret WhatsApp group conversation between top-level officials of Ansar and Village Defense Forces in the hands of Manabzamin shows that strict instructions are being given to all members of the group. It has been said there that the soft copy of the voter list of the members should be taken from the election office and sent to the headquarters of VDP through a separate range with a green signal. This instruction has been given from the headquarters.

The group message also said that all government employees and Ansar battalion members will send their votes in the postal ballot by post to the designated polling stations in their areas. This will be ensured by their controlling officers. Ansar commanders/co-commanders and members who will be responsible for security at various polling stations in the country will vote through postal ballot. This will be confirmed by District Commandants in their UAVs and their guidance. Another instruction says, collect the information urgently for all the above members as individual voters center or area wise. It will be easy to identify their details in the voters list provided. The higher authorities are always following up on these instructions. So, get the job done in a whirlwind pace.
It is known that about 6 lakh members of Ansar and Village Defense Forces will be engaged in field level security work in the upcoming 12th National Election. They are being trained almost 8 months before the elections. However, last July, 21-day weapons training was provided under the supervision of each district Ansar commandant. However, even after 6 months of completion of training, their certificates have not been issued yet. Sources confirmed that this method was adopted to ensure the voting rights of the trainees.

However, in response to this question, Director General (DG) of Ansar and Village Defense Forces, Major General AKM Aminul Haque told Manavzamin, "We are trying to give digital certificate this time. These trainees get 10 percent quota in jobs. Many people find it difficult to show this certificate at the time of employment. Once the certificate is submitted, sometimes the ministry sends it to us for verification. It wastes a lot of time. So we will give them a code from now on. That will be the entry on our server. The ministry is trying to get the original certificate by clicking on that code. It is taking some time because I want to give digital certificate. Election busyness has started for about 1 month. So we can complete the work of issuing this certificate only after the election.

According to the sources, the allowances of about 5 lakh members, commanders, party leaders and party leaders who are receiving regular monthly allowances have been stopped since November this year in view of the elections. Those who can show more efficiency in the January 7 election will be paid the previous allowance along with additional allowance after the election. When asked why the allowances of around 5 lakh Ansar members have been stopped since November, Ansar DG Aminul Haque said that this is completely false information. It is nothing but a political statement. Our 5 lakh members do not get allowance. Only one and a half lakh members get regular allowance. How did 5 lakh come here? We do not have the capacity to give allowance to 5 lakh people. However, more than 5 lakh members will be on duty in the election. They will get separate allowance for 6 days duty. This is for one time only.

However, we have plans to increase the number of allowances to more than one and a half lakh. Working on it.

mzamin.com

আনসার-ভিডিপি’র গোয়েন্দা জরিপের ভিত্তিতে আওয়ামী লীগের মনোনয়ন

প্রতিবছরই গোয়েন্দা সংস্থার প্রতিবেদনের ওপর ভিত্তি করে দলীয় মনোনয়ন চূড়ান্ত করে আওয়ামী লীগ। মাঠ পর্যায়ের জরিপে যাদের জনপ্রিয়তা ও ভোটারদের কাছে গ্রহণযোগ্যতা বেশি তাদেরই মনোনয়ন দেয়া হয়। তবে দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে প্রার্থী বাছাইয়ে ভিন্ন কৌশলে হেঁটেছিল দলটি। প্রথাগত গোয়েন্দা সংস্থা বাদ দিয়ে আনসার...
mzamin.com mzamin.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

leonblack08
Bangladesh Politics - Election 2024
Replies
8
Views
768
saif
S
Bilal9
Bangladesh 2024 elections: Why West's veiled move for the return of BNP has worried India
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Talha Ali
T
B
Exercise increased caution: US issues Level-2 travel advisory for Bangladesh, Level-3 for CHT areas
Replies
1
Views
305
saif
S
B
What Will India’s Changing Approach To Bangladesh’s National Elections Mean for the Hasina Government?
Replies
1
Views
390
saif
S
B
Bangladesh’s dependence on India, China may increase if western pressure continues
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom