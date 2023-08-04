What's new

Bangladesh hacktivists target critical infrastructure in India, Israel, and Australia

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,694
Reaction score
-5

Bangladesh hacktivists target critical infrastructure in India, Israel, and Australia​

Updated on: 03 August 2023
  • Paulina Okunytė
    Paulina Okunytė
    Journalist
Mysterious Team Bangladesh
Image by Cybernews

The Mysterious Team Bangladesh hacktivist gang carried out over 750 DDoS attacks within a year driven by religious and political reasons, a report shows.

Research by the cyber security firm Group-IB shows that the gang is actively targeting critical infrastructure in countries outside Bangladesh. It has already carried out over 750 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and more than 70 website defacements this year.

Mysterious Team Bangladesh was founded by a threat actor with the nickname D4RK TSN in 2020 and is associated with Bangladesh. The motivations behind most of the gang’s attacks are religious and political. The group’s activity peaked in May 2023 when it announced a large-scale campaign against India.

Group-IB report
Source Group-IB

“The threat of hacktivism is often underestimated. Hacktivists frequently target critical infrastructure facilities, telecom companies, financial institutions, and governmental organizations. Unlike ransomware threat actors, hacktivists do not engage in negotiations. Their actions are intended to disrupt critical systems, leading to potentially massive monetary and reputational losses for affected organizations,” says Group-IB’s researchers.

Targeting countries with large-scale attacks​

Analysis shows that the main countries targeted by the gang are India, Israel, and Australia. The attackers have recently also launched campaigns against organizations in Senegal, Ethiopia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and other countries.

Group-IB report
Source Group-IB

The hackers mainly attack logistics, government, and financial sector organizations, initiating multi-wave campaigns focused on specific countries rather than individual companies. Hacktivist campaigns often emerge as responses to unfolding global events.

Typically, these campaigns remain active for around a week on average. Subsequently, the group tends to shift its focus away from the targeted nation and returns to its usual targets India and Israel.

The hacktivist group most often exploits vulnerable versions of PHPMyAdmin and WordPress and relies on open-source utilities for conducting DDoS and defacement attacks.

 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Google’s Mandiant finds evidence of Russia coordinating with hackers
Replies
0
Views
403
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Bangladesh Ranks Higher Than India, Pakistan and USA in Global Terrorism Index 2023
Replies
7
Views
623
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
B
Bangladesh for global action against Israel’s occupation of Palestine
2
Replies
25
Views
553
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
Why UN Peacekeeping Chief Lacroix is Visiting Bangladesh?
Replies
0
Views
243
Black_cats
B
B
UN report notes Al-Qaida's plan to spread operations into J&K, Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
101
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom