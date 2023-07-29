Bangladesh for global action against Israel’s occupation of Palestine​

July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023

Dhaka, Jul 28 (Prensa Latina) Bangladesh reportedly urged the UN Security Council to enact concrete and consistent measures to end Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine.As acting chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith demanded urgent action at a United Nations meeting to ensure lasting peace and justice for the Palestinians, according to The Dhaka Tribune.The Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN also reaffirmed his country’s support for the Palestinian people and expressed great concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation in the occupied territories.He referred to the recent escalations by Zionist troops in the Jenin refugee camp, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including women and children, as well as widespread destruction of vital civilian infrastructure.Muhith strongly condemned these aggressions, which, he said, not only violate the most basic human rights of Palestinians, but also undermine their access to essential services, erode their potential for economic development and represent a serious affront to their human dignity.For the diplomat, the lack of action against these atrocities encourages Israel to continue to violate international law, making it necessary to establish accountability.On behalf of the OIC, the ambassador demanded a complete end to all settlement activities and a full, transparent and independent investigation into the crimes perpetrated against the Palestinian people.