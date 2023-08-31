What's new

Bangladesh concerned about military takeovers across the globe: Foreign secretary

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 08:49 pm

These issues may come to the fore in the global arena, leaving behind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change and humanitarian priorities, he said​

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh is concerned about the growing conflicts and military takeovers in different parts of the world.

"We remain concerned that the growing conflicts and military takeovers in different parts of the world could cause our overarching priorities with the SDGs, climate action, and humanitarian action to take a backseat on the global agenda." he said at the closing session of a seminar titled "G-20 summit: Dhaka to New Delhi" organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy on Thursday (31 August).

"We count on the Indian G-20 leadership to help erase that possibility and add momentum to collective global action leveraging its global standing and outreach for the benefit of our one earth and one humanity," he added.

He said, "This year, the international community is expected to take stock of progress with SDGs, the Paris Agreement and universal health coverage among others issues."

Secretary Momen continued, "We look forward to sharing our perspective at the upcoming multilateral forums."

Bangladesh concerned about military takeovers across the globe: Foreign secretary

These issues may come to the fore in the global arena, leaving behind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change and humanitarian priorities, he said
Military in developing countries are the enemy within.

BAL has done a great job castrating them. Hence deserves to stay in power this decade.

Btw, I respect the Indian military’s top brass for staying out of politics.
 

