Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI​

​

Bangladesh can be trade hub for ASEAN, South Asia: FBCCI Bangladesh can be the trade hub and bridge of business between the ASEAN, South Asian and South East Asian countries, FBCCI Vice President Dr Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath opined this during a courtesy call with President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Mr Vuong Dinh Hue

Published :Sep 22, 2023 08:34 AMUpdated :Sep 22, 2023 09:01 AMBangladesh can be the trade hub and bridge of business between the ASEAN, South Asian and South East Asian countries, FBCCI Vice President Dr Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath opined this during a courtesy call with President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Mr Vuong Dinh Hue held on Monday at the Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.FBCCI Vice President said that Bangladesh will soon graduate from LDC countries in 2026, and it will try to enter into several FTA and PTA with South East Asian emerging economic tigers.“Bolstering bilateral trade with Vietnam will provide Bangladesh access to new markets, especially with members of ASEAN. On the other side, ASEAN seeks external economic and trading relations with many developed and developing countries. With its economic potential and geographic rapport, Bangladesh can offer ASEAN a bridge between South Asia and South East Asia,” he added.The President of the National Assembly of Vietnam H.E Mr Vuong Dinh Hue said both Bangladesh and Vietnam share excellent bilateral friendship. “Recently, both countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relationship. Bangladesh is the second largest trade partner of Vietnam in South Asia. Vietnam is interested in enhancing bilateral trade with Bangladesh, he mentioned.”Later on, a discussion meeting titled, ‘Forum on Policies and Laws to promote the economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh’ held at the hotel.FBCCI Vice President Shomi Kaiser said that economic and trade partnership has been a highlight of bilateral relations for the two countries. Two-way trade has maintained a rising trend in recent years, reaching US$ 1102.77 million in 2021-22, of which Bangladesh export to Vietnam was US$ 92.77 million and import from Vietnam amounted to US$ 1010 million.She invited the Entrepreneur of Vietnam to invest in 100 Special Economic Zones, Hi-Tech parks, and tourism.Among others, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Mr Nguyen Manh Cuong, Secretary General of FBCCI Md. Alamgir, Head of the International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan ndc and other business dignitaries from both Bangladesh and Vietnam were present at the programme.