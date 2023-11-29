What's new

Bangladesh at 50 — how it outpaced India on many counts

Bangladesh matches or bests India on many fiscal, economic & social indicators. Foreign aid is less than 2% of it GDP; it’s no longer Kissinger’s ‘basket case’.​

TN Ninan
TN NINAN
27 March, 2021 08:31 am IST

Illustration by Ramandeep Kaur | ThePrint
Illustration by Ramandeep Kaur | ThePrint


Over the past decade, Bangladesh has gained increasing recognition as the stellar economic performer in South Asia. With a per capita income that is now higher than India’s, superior economic growth rates, less inequality, and in some instances better social indicators, Bangladesh has reason to celebrate its golden jubilee as an independent nation. The transformation from the trauma of 1971 is there for all to see. In the early years, foreign aid used to be equal to about a seventh of the country’s GDP; it now accounts for less than 2 per cent. This is no longer Kissinger’s “basket case”, not by a long chalk.
Bangladesh now has better numbers than India on its fiscal deficit, merchandise trade balance, and employment (especially of women). It also has better public debt/GDP and investment/GDP ratios. It has a much larger share of GDP accounted for by manufacturing. And its merchandise exports grew in 2011-19 at an annual rate of 8.6 per cent; India’s grew at 0.9 per cent.

The justification for breaking away from Pakistan is now self-evident. If Dhaka has done better than New Delhi over these 50 years, it has completely outpaced Islamabad on every metric, whether it be demographics (Pakistan now has much the larger population), economics, social indicators or even its democratic credentials, imperfect as they are. On child mortality, for instance, Pakistan’s number is double that of Bangladesh. The charge in the run-up to the 1971 break-up, that Punjab-dominated West Pakistan had reduced East Pakistan to an internal colony, has got post-facto validation.

New tests now await Bangladesh. It risks losing major trade and tariff benefits that it has so far enjoyed because the country moved a couple of years ago from being classified as a least developed country, to developing country status. The first category enjoys duty-free and quota-free access to many rich-country markets, most importantly the European Union, which is now in the process of applying standard developing country yardsticks to Bangladesh.

This means new duties on Bangladesh’s exports into the EU but also limits on access to the generalised system of preferences (GSP). More than 60 per cent of Bangladesh’s exports go to the EU, and well over 80 per cent of the country’s exports comprise textiles and garments. This one-market, one-product specialisation has brought with it vulnerabilities that Dhaka has to address if it is to sustain growth, on which so much depends.

On the human development indicators, it is fair to point out that while Dhaka has outdone New Delhi on important metrics, the story is not one-sided, the performance gap in some cases is quite small, and both countries have shown better improvement rates than the global average. India continues to do marginally better on years of schooling, while on health indicators, Bangladesh is well ahead. Although India’s inequality indicators compare poorly, it continues to score marginally better on the overall Human Development Index (HDI). But take away the income factor and Bangladesh will come out ahead. If Bangladesh continues to outpace India on income growth, it could move ahead of India on the overall HDI, with better equality indicators to boot.
There remains the contentious question of migration. India has argued that Bangladesh has ill-treated its religious minorities (mostly Hindus), causing the sharp decline in its non-Muslim population from 23.2 per cent in 1951 to 9.6 per cent in 2011. The parallel charge is that Bangladeshi Muslims have been migrating to India, leading to a sharp increase in the relative and absolute size of the Muslim population in the border states of West Bengal (27 per cent) and Assam (possibly 38 per cent).

But there is a contradiction in the two sets of numbers. If the out-migration of Hindus has caused their share in Bangladesh’s population to decline, it cannot simultaneously be that the wholesale out-migration of Muslims is changing the religious mix this side of the border. Especially so since overall population growth in West Bengal and Assam has been lower than the national average. There is an undeniable change in the demographic mix on both sides of the border, but it needs a better or more complete explanation.
 
what is defence budget of Bangladesh as compared to Pakistan, is it even halfway on PPP?

i would say that it would be a joy for Bangladesh if it exceeds the Myanmar also, the LDC member :-)
en.wikipedia.org

Least developed countries - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

here we have a picture of today's world. where Bangladesh with Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia listed with LDC members :-)
.
=>

A map of all the developed, newly industrialized, developing, and least developed countries according to the IMF and the UN.​

v5pyl8ou1o281[1].png

https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/r5fhtv
https://www.reddit.com/r/MapPorn/comments/r5fhtv
 
হিন্দু মা ও ছেলের কিছু কথোপকথন।

ছেলে = মা তাজমহল এতো সুন্দর তাজমহল আমরা বানিয়েছি তাই না ??? মা = জ্বী না , যিনি বানিয়েছিলেন উনার নাম শাজাহান বাদশা , উনি মুসলিম ছিলেন ।

ছেলে = ওহ । আচ্ছা তাহলে কুতুবমিনার নিশ্চয়ই আমরা বানিয়েছি ???মা= জ্বী না । উনিও মুসলিম ছিলেন । উনার নাম কুতুবুদ্দিন আইবক ।

ছেলে = । তাহলে লালকেল্লা নিশ্চয়ই আমরা বানিয়েছি ??মা = না । ওটাও মুসলিম শাসকরা বানিয়েছে ।

ছেলে = তাহলে পুরাতন কেল্লা আমরা বানিয়েছি ??মা= না। পুরাতন কেল্লা মুসলিমরা বানিয়েছে ।

ছেলে =তাহলে চারমিনার নিশ্চয়ই আমরা বানিয়েছিমা= না। চারমিনার মুসলিম শাসকরা বানিয়েছে।

ছেলে = মা আমি শুনেছি ভারত প্রথম মিসাইল তৈরি করেছিল , মিসাইল হিন্দু শাষকরা বানিয়েছে তাই না? মা= না । ভারতে প্রথম মিসাইল আবিষ্কার করেছিলেন টিপু সুলতান । উনিও মুসলিম।

ছেলে= মা আমি শুনেছি ভারতের সবচেয়ে বড় ও পুরাতন রোড গ্ৰান্ড ট্রাঙ্ক রোড ।প্রায় ৩০০০ কিলোমিটার পর্যন্ত বিস্তৃত ।আচ্ছা মা সেটা তো আমরা বানিয়েছি ??মা=না । গ্ৰান্ড ট্রাঙ্ক রোড আমরা বানায়নি ।গ্ৰান্ড ট্রাঙ্ক রোড একজন মুসলিম শাসক বানিয়েছি , উনার নাম শের শাহ

ছেলে = তাহলে মোঙ্গলদের সাথে যুদ্ধ আমরা করেছি , তাই না ?? মা = না । আলাউদ্দিন খলজি মোঙ্গলদের সাথে যুদ্ধ করেছেন । সেই যুদ্ধে আলাউদ্দিন খলজি যদি পরাজিত হতো , তাহলে আজ ভারত ধ্বংস হয়ে যেতো ।

ছেলে = আচ্ছা তাহলে হাজারদোয়ারি পেশেস নিশ্চয়ই আমরা বানিয়েছি ??মা = না বেটা । ওটাও মুসলিম শাসকরা বানিয়েছে।ছেলে = আচ্ছা তাহলে মুঘল সাম্রাজ্য আমাদের ছিল, তাই না ???মা = না । মুঘল সাম্রাজ্য মুসলিমদের সাম্রাজ্য ছিল ।

ছেলে = আচ্ছা জয় হিন্দ , এই শব্দটি আমরা প্রথম তৈরি করেছিলাম , তাই না ??মা = না । ওটাও একজন মুসলিম প্রথম বলেছিল ।

ছেলে = আচ্ছা মা , সারে জাহাসে আচ্ছা হিন্দুস্তান হামারা , এই শব্দটি আমরা প্রথম বলেছিলাম , তাই না ??? মা = না , ওটা একজন মুসলিম কবি লিখেছিলেন । উনার নাম ইকবাল ।

ছেলে = আচ্ছা তাহলে ভারতের পতাকা আমরা বানিয়েছি, তাই না ???মা = হ্যাঁ , তবে বলতে গেলে না । ভারতের পতাকা পিঙ্গলি ভেনকায়া তৈরি করলেও , তো উনার তৈরি করা পতাকাকে স্বীকৃতি দেওয়া হয়নি ।ভারতের পতাকার Latest Update করেছিলেন একজন মুসলিম মেয়ে । উনার নাম সুরিয়া তৌওবজি , উনার বাড়ি হায়দ্রাবাদে ।

ছেলে = তাহলে প্রথম Satellite launch করেছিলাম আমরাই,তাই না মা ???মা = জ্বী না । ভারত অনেক বার Satellite launch করেছিল , কিন্তু প্রতিবারই Failed হয়েছে ।তারপর APJ. Abdul Kalam Azad প্রথম Successful ভাবে Satellite launch করেছিল ।উনি না থাকলে আজ ভারত Satellite launch করতে পারতো না ।

ছেলে = ব্রিটিশদের বিরুদ্ধে ভারত ছোড়ো আন্দোলন প্রথম আমরা করেছিলাম তাই না ??মা = না । ব্রিটিশদের বিরুদ্ধে প্রথম আন্দোলন শুরু করেছিল টিপু সুলতান ।

ছেলে = তাহলে আমরা কি করেছি ? মা = আমরা দাস ছিলাম।

অন্ধকারাচ্ছন্ন ইতিহাসের দুনিয়া থেকে বের হয়ে সত্যেকে জানুন!

Some dialogues between Hindu mother and son about Hindu contributions and milestones in India.

Son = Mother - Taj Mahal is so beautiful - we made it right ??? Ma = No, the one who built it was named Shahjahan, he was a Muslim Emperor.

Son = Oh. Well then Qutub Minar must have been built by us ??? Ma = No. He was also a Muslim Emperor. His name is Qutubuddin Aibak.

Son = So we must have built Red Fort?? Mother = No. It was also made by Shahjahan. (Emperor Shah Jahan commissioned construction of the Red Fort on 12 May 1638).

Son = So we built the old fort?? Mother = No. The old fort was also built by Muslims.(Built by the second Mughal Emperor Humayun and Surid Sultan Sher Shah Suri,[1])

Son = Then Charminar must have been made by us. Mother = No. Charminar was built by Muslim rulers. (The fifth ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, built the Charminar in 1591 after shifting his capital from Golconda to the newly formed city of Hyderabad.)

Son = Mother I heard that India made the first missile, missiles were made by Hindu rulers right? Mother = No. Tipu Sultan invented the first missile in India. He was also Muslim.(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mysorean_rockets)

Son = Mom I heard that India's biggest and oldest road is Grand Trunk Road. It is about 3000 km long. Well mom, we must have made it?? Mom= No. We did not build the Grand Trunk Road. The Grand Trunk Road was built by a Muslim ruler, his name was Sher Shah Suri.

Son = So we fought with the Mongols, didn't we?? Mother = No. Alauddin Khalji fought with the Mongols. If Alauddin Khalji had been defeated in that war, India would have been destroyed today.

Son = Well then, surely we have made Hazardoari Palace in Murshidabad?? Mother = No son. That too was made by the Muslim rulers, the Nawabs of Bengal.

Son = Well, then we had the Mughal Empire, didn't we ??? Mother = No. The Mughal Empire was a Muslim empire.

Son = Well "Jai Hind", we coined this word first, didn't we?? Mother = No. That too was said by a Muslim (Abid Hasan Safrani) first.

Abid Hasan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Son = OK ma, "Sare jahan-se Accha - Hindustan hamara", we said this word first, didn't we ??? Ma = No, it was written by a Muslim poet. His name is Sir Muhammad Iqbal.

Son = Well then we made the flag of India, didn't we??? Mother = No. Although Pingli Venkaya made the flag of India, the flag made by him was not recognized. The final form and update of the Indian Tricolor (Teranga) flag was made by a Muslim girl. Her name was Surayya Tyabji, her home was in Hyderabad.

Surayya Tyabji - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Son = So we were the first to launch the satellite, right? Mother = No. India launched many satellites, but failed every time. Then APJ. Abdul Kalam Azad launched the first Indian satellite successfully. India could not have launched the satellite without him.

Son = Who launched "Quit India" movement against Britishers - we Hindus did first didn't we ?? Mother = No. Tipu Sultan started the first independence movement against British colonial rule.

Son = So what did we do? Mother = We were slaves.

Get out of the domain of false history and know the truth!
 
