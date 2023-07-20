What's new

Bangladesh: Akhaura-Laksam Dual Gauge Double Line rail track inagurated.

Akhaura-Laksam Dual Gauge Double Line rail track inagurated​

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the Dual Gauge Double Line on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway from Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura to Cumilla’s Laksam. With this, there are no single railway tracks on the Dhaka-Chittagong railway.


The Prime Minister inaugurated the double-line railway by joining virtually from Gonobhaban in the capital on Thursday (July 20).

With this, the entire section of the 321-km long Dhaka-Chattogram railway is being upgraded to a double line. No train will face crossings on this route, as a result, the journey time will be reduced.

Prime minister said that after the inauguration of the Dual Gauge Double Line on the Dhaka-Chattogram railway from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria to Laksam in Cumilla, the speed of trains on this line will be 120 kmph. We have brought the speed of rail on this line. Drivers need to be careful and think about how fast they are going.

Referring to this Dual Gauge Double Line, the Head of Government said, “With this, all Dhaka-Chattogram lines have been upgraded to double lines. Passengers can travel comfortably. The cost of transportation will also be reduced, the journey will take an hour less than before.”

“The work up to Cox’s Bazar is nearing completion,” the Premier also said.

Urging the countrymen to be careful so that the BNP-Jamaat does not damage the railway line, the Prime Minister said that it has been possible to do these things as the people of Bangladesh have voted for the Boat symbol. “It is a national resource, the people must protect it,” she also said.

The Premier said that BNP-Jamaat only knows how to destroy, they do not know how to create, and they do not know how to give anything. They only think about themselves, know how to loot, can do corruption, can do money laundering. May the countrymen be saved from them.

It is learned that there was a railway line earlier in the 72-km section from Akhaura to Laksam. Now it is upgraded into two lines.

The concern related to the project said that through this, the travel time of inter-city trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram route will be reduced from “a quarter of an hour to an hour”. Only meter gauge trains could run on this line at one time. However, since the two lines have been opened, broad gauge trains will also be able to ply there along with the meter gauge.

This is purely for connecting the BJP controlled state of Tripura to our ports and to Kolkata.

Why we need to give them sea shipping access - I have no idea. Probably transit for free.

Totally goes against our natural business interest.

India'r pa-chata BAL.
 
This is purely for connecting the BJP controlled state of Tripura to our ports and to Kolkata.

Why we need to give them sea shipping access - I have no idea. Probably transit for free.

Totally goes against our natural business interest.

India'r pa-chata BAL.
No, this is part of Dhaka-Chattogram railway. What you are meaning is 15 km long Akhaura-Agartala rail link project which will be opened in near future.
 

