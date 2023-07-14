Bangabandhu Tunnel Bangladesh: Govt fixes Tk.200 for car toll

Bangabandhu Tunnel: Govt fixes Tk200 for car toll​

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a circular in this regard on Thursday, signed by Deputy Secretary of Bridge Division Abul Hasan.According to the notice, a car has to pay Tk200 for crossing the tunnel. A jeep or pickup van will pay the same amount while a microbus has to pay Tk250.Toll for buses with less than 31 seats would be Tk300, and those with more than 32 seats Tk400, 3-axle buses Tk500, trucks (up to 5 tonnes) Tk400, trucks from 5.01 to 8 tonnes Tk500, and 8.01-11-tonne trucks Tk600.Trailers (3 axles) have to pay Tk800, trailers (4 axles) Tk1,000 and Tk200 for each axle above 4, reads the notice.The notification will be effective from the day of opening the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel for vehicular movement.Earlier on 14 June, construction works of the much-awaited tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, was nearing completion as 97.5% overall progress was finished.Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the tunnel, sometime in September.The project was taken up in 2015 at a cost of Tk8,447 crore and targeted to be completed by 2020.However, the completion of the project was extended to December this year after two phases of extension.The cost of the project was increased by 26.56% to Tk10,690 crore.Exim Bank of China is lending Tk6,070 crore for the tunnel. The rest of the financing is coming from the government's own funds.The length of the main tunnel with two tubes is 3.32km. A 5.35km link road has been constructed at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a flyover of 727 metres at the Anwara end.In 2021, different dates for the opening of the tunnel were announced by authorities.Road Transport Minister stated earlier this year that it would be opened for travel by September 2023.