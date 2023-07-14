What's new

Bangabandhu Tunnel Bangladesh: Govt fixes Tk.200 for car toll

Bangabandhu Tunnel: Govt fixes Tk200 for car toll​

Bangabandhu Tunnel: Govt fixes Tk200 for car toll


The government has fixed the toll rates for using the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, ranging from Tk200 for cars to Tk1,000 for 4-axle trailers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a circular in this regard on Thursday, signed by Deputy Secretary of Bridge Division Abul Hasan.

According to the notice, a car has to pay Tk200 for crossing the tunnel. A jeep or pickup van will pay the same amount while a microbus has to pay Tk250.

Toll for buses with less than 31 seats would be Tk300, and those with more than 32 seats Tk400, 3-axle buses Tk500, trucks (up to 5 tonnes) Tk400, trucks from 5.01 to 8 tonnes Tk500, and 8.01-11-tonne trucks Tk600.

Trailers (3 axles) have to pay Tk800, trailers (4 axles) Tk1,000 and Tk200 for each axle above 4, reads the notice.

The notification will be effective from the day of opening the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel for vehicular movement.

Earlier on 14 June, construction works of the much-awaited tunnel, the first under-river tunnel in South Asia, was nearing completion as 97.5% overall progress was finished.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the tunnel, sometime in September.

The project was taken up in 2015 at a cost of Tk8,447 crore and targeted to be completed by 2020.

However, the completion of the project was extended to December this year after two phases of extension.

The cost of the project was increased by 26.56% to Tk10,690 crore.

Exim Bank of China is lending Tk6,070 crore for the tunnel. The rest of the financing is coming from the government's own funds.

The length of the main tunnel with two tubes is 3.32km. A 5.35km link road has been constructed at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a flyover of 727 metres at the Anwara end.

In 2021, different dates for the opening of the tunnel were announced by authorities.

Road Transport Minister stated earlier this year that it would be opened for travel by September 2023.
 
China has funded this project. My sincere thanks to China.:-)
 
That's 500 PKR, just for using a tunnel? How long is it ? I mean I pay that much if I travel for atleast 250km on motorways, prolly less.
Surely you don't think motorways and tunnels are the same? It is literally the first in South Asia, requiring engineering and machinery that Bangladesh didn't have. Also, no offence but making cars and car travels cheaper is one of the reasons for massive foreign currently loss for Pakistan, both while buying foreign cars and importing fuel to run those cars for their lifetime. This is a huge pit that Pakistan should have avoided by implementing exorbitant taxes on cars and fuels like Bangladesh does, which is something like 400% when buying new cars. Focus on public transportation. I live in Germany, which I would argue has overall the best public transportation barring countries with tiny rich population like Switzerland. If public transportation is done well, it is way more convenient, faster and cheaper compared to cars.
 
Surely you don't think motorways and tunnels are the same? It is literally the first in South Asia, requiring engineering and machinery that Bangladesh didn't have. Also, no offence but making cars and car travels cheaper is one of the reasons for massive foreign currently loss for Pakistan, both while buying foreign cars and importing fuel to run those cars for their lifetime. This is a huge pit that Pakistan should have avoided by implementing exorbitant taxes on cars and fuels like Bangladesh does, which is something like 400% when buying new cars. Focus on public transportation. I live in Germany, which I would argue has overall the best public transportation barring countries with tiny rich population like Switzerland. If public transportation is done well, it is way more convenient, faster and cheaper compared to cars.
I don't know you know about the amount of tax Pak pay for locally assembled vehicles. Imports were banned and opened only recently and again, we pay hundreds of times more in taxes rather than the actual price of the vehicle.


We even pay more taxes than the price of a local assembled vehicles.

And I do understand it's it's a 3.2km underground tunnel, but in Pak, we don't have taxes on tunnels rather we pay toll based on distance.

Here is Lowari tunnel, it's a high altitude tunnel with over 10.4km length built by drilling a mountain, no tax on using it but we do pay toll for using the road.
images (69).jpeg

images (68).jpeg
images (67).jpeg

images (70).jpeg
 
I don't know you know about the amount of tax Pak pay for locally assembled vehicles. Imports were banned and opened only recently and again, we pay hundreds of times more in taxes rather than the actual price of the vehicle.


We even pay more taxes than the price of a local assembled vehicles.

And I do understand it's it's a 3.5km underground tunnel, but in Pak, we don't have taxes on tunnels rather we pay toll based on distance.

Here is Lowari tunnel, it's a high altitude tunnel with over 10.4km length built by drilling a mountain, no tax on using it but we do pay toll for using the road.
View attachment 938927
View attachment 938928View attachment 938929
View attachment 938931
Bangladeshi is a poor country that can't afford cars or the fuel for the cars but want to be counted as Bengal tiger economy or economic leader of South Asia. What a joke. To be honest they would go broke if they buy a hundred thousand cars a year.

Also to charge this much toll for a mere 3.5 kms tunnel and spend over 10000 crores on this shows they are either corrupt or foolish or both.
 

