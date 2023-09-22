What's new

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar will create 1.4m jobs: Principal Secretary

UNB

Published :
Sep 20, 2023 11:29 AM
Updated :
Sep 20, 2023 11:36 AM

Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Md Tofazzel Hossain Mia on Wednesday said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) alone will create direct employment for 1.4 million people.

He said that the BSMSN will make a revolutionary change in the socio-economic sector of Chattogram and Bangladesh.

The principal secretary said this to the reporters after a meeting with government agencies and private sector entrepreneurs in the BSMSN while visiting the project on Wednesday.

The BSMSN is being built on 3,400 acres of land in Mirsharai, Sitakunda of Chattogram, and Sonagazi Upazilas of Feni district.

Five companies are already in production and three more are waiting to go into production soon.

After visiting the industrial city, Tofazzal said that gradually more factories will be built and about 1.4 million people employment opportunities will be created while the development is completed.

“We need to increase police assistance to protect their security, residence, security of industries, security of investors, law and order in this area. A police station would be built. They need to ensure their movement and infrastructure,” he added.

He said about 152 companies from home and abroad have already invested in this industrial city (BSMSN).

“There were once 139 families here. They suffered due to industrialisation. We have decided to house them. The employment opportunities will be provided to them,” he said by acknowledging the sacrifice of local people.

Tofazzal said, ”We want development and environment protection. All development projects will be done here keeping the environment intact. There will be a Central Effluent Treatment Plan (CETP). If one has its own ETP, it has to ensure international standards. Otherwise, they have to come to the CETP,” he said regarding environmental concerns.

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Chairman Yusuf Haroon, Chattogram’s Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Tofail Islam, Range DIG Noor-E Alam Mina, Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and District Police Superintendent AKM Shafiullah, among others, were present in the meeting.

